Hispanics, Asians, deaf, diversity and a lot of talent

Unlike ‘year of the african americans‘ -that 2002 in which they were awarded Halle Berry and Denzel Washington– or that of women, a 2021 in which chloe zhao won in direction and emerald fenell in original script, Oscars of 2022 are more diverse: There are European, Asian, Hispanic candidates and a deaf actor.

Although it continues with timid steps, the Academy is moving towards more diverse awards, a fundamental issue, as demonstrated by what happened with the Golden Globes.

If there has been a constant in recent years within minorities, it is the Hispanic presence.

Ariana DeBoseof Puerto Rican descent, is the favorite for best supporting actress for the new version of West Side Story. And if she wins, she would do it for playing Anita, the same role that earned Puerto Rican Rita Moreno an Oscar 60 years ago, who has now been her co-star.

She is joined by the Mexicans William of the Bull (Nightmare Alleybest film) and Carlos Lopez Estrada Raya and the Last Dragonbest animated film) and the Mexican-American KD Davila (please holdbetter short).

As well Lin-Manuel Mirandaof Puerto Rican origin (best original song), and Germain Francoof Mexican descent (best soundtrack), both for Charmthe animated film Disney about Colombia, and the Chileans Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz (Beastbest animated short).

To complete, the Spanish Penelope Cruz (parallel mothersbest actress), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardosbest Actor), Alberto Iglesias (parallel mothersbest soundtrack) and Alberto Mielgo (The Windshield Wiperbest animated short).

few but great

No, this 2022 is not 2021, a particularly feminine edition, thanks to the fact that for the first time two women were nominated for best direction: emerald fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), which was the winner, the second in history.

This year, although with less presence, they achieve several milestones.

Thanks to The Power of The Dog, Jane Campion became the first woman with two nominations for best direction (piano1994) and Ari Wegner the second woman to be nominated for best cinematography – after Rachel Morrisonwho was a candidate for mudbound (2017).

Although let’s not fool ourselves: the industry is still dominated by men. Despite the progress, in the last five years only four women (out of seven in all of history) were nominated for best direction, a poor 16%.

And it’s not for lack of talent. And if not, ask them Maggie Gyllenhaalwith his powerful behind-the-scenes debut in The Lost Daughteror Julia DucournauPalme d’Or at Cannes with Titanamong other.

They make themselves heard

For the second time, a deaf interpreter is nominated for an Oscar. Troy Kotsur he achieved it as a supporting actor for CODAwhere his wife is played by Marlee Matlinthe only artist with this disability to win a statuette, in 1987, for Children of a Lesser God.

Kotsur is the favorite for the Oscars after winning the award Screen Actors Guild (SAG)the Critics Choice Award and the baftaamong others.

But this story of a family in which all its members are deaf, except for the daughter, who wants to be a singer, does not stop there: aspires to best adapted screenplay and best film.

And, unlike The Belier familya French film of which it is an adaptation, in CODA all three hearing-impaired roles are played by deaf actors in real life.

Additionally, the short documentary Audible follows young people at the Maryland School for the Deaf who feel the pressure to finish high school and go out into the hearing world.

eastern look

The success of parasite in 2020 (best film, best director, best original screenplay, best international film) was the verification of the power of Asian cinemaas evidenced by Bhutan making its Oscar debut this year with Lunana: a Yak in the Classroomnominated for best international film.

A category in which the favorite is Drive my Carfrom Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchiwhich seeks to win not only the Oscar for best international film, but also rubs shoulders with the greats in best film, best director and best adapted screenplay.

To this is added that India comes with the documentary Writing with Fire and also the search for the “Chinese dream” is shown in another documentary, Ascensionfrom the Chinese-American Jessica Kingdonand the harsh reality of forced marriages through kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan in the short “Take and Run”, by Swiss director María Brendle.

From Europe comes a ship loaded with…

In some Made in Hollywood awards, Europe is usually relegated to the best international film, which this year dominates with three of the five nominees: The Worst Person in the World (Norway), The Hand of God (Italy) and flee (Denmark).

But not only there does the Old Continent shine. The Norwegian tape too aspires to the best original screenplay and the Danish became the first film nominated for best international film, best documentary and best animated film.

In the main categoriesApart from the Spanish Cruz-Bardem couple, there is a strong presence of the British Isles: Kenneth Brangh (Belfast) on best film, best original screenplay and best director; benedict cumberbatch (The Power of The Dog) in best actor; Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter) in best actress; Judi Dench (Belfast) and jessie buckley (The Lost Daughter), both in best supporting actress, and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) for Best Supporting Actor.

In addition, there are Poles, Italians, Germans and more Britons for best animated film, best soundtrack, best costume design, best short and best animated short, among others.

post credits scene

On the topic of diversity still has a long way to goeven where there have already been important achievements.

The black community this year doesn’t feel particularly represented beyond stories like Summer of Soula documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, and The Queen of Basketballa short documentary about one of the most important players in the history of basketball.

In the big categories they only appear in best film with king richardthe story of the father of Venus and Serena Williamsand in best actor with Will Smithfavorite to win the Oscar for his work on the same film, and Denzel Washingtonby The Tragedy of Macbethhis ninth nomination with two wins included.