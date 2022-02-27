Hispanics in Dallas form the group “Senderistas Latinas” to exercise and explore places | Univision 23 Dallas Ft. Worth KUVN

DALLAS, Texas.- “Latina hikers” are a group of hispanic women who has the daily struggle of taking care of their home, their children and work, but they have also decided to dedicate some time to their physical and mental health to conquer and discover the trails of Dallas and Fort Worth.
This group began last September with only two members, Magda Reséndiz, the founder, and Jossilin Magaña, administrator. Within a few months they have managed to bring together 30 members, all of them Hispanic.
They have a WhatsApp group where daily motivate to exercise at homeI know share recipes to better feed your family and they organize for the weekends to walk the trails of the Metroplex.
“We like to feed each other well, motivate each other,” says Magda Reséndiz.
She says that she has changed her diet for more than two years and has managed to lose 200 pounds to 154, by being disciplined with her body. Magda is a housewife and mother of four children and started hiking after going through times of stress and depression.
But beyond losing weight or doing physical activity, they are supported so that Hispanic moms can organize their day and have time for their family without neglecting their health and well-being, they comment.
Jossilin Magaña is a mother of three children, a hiker, gives food advice and also volunteers.
“Some say ‘it’s just that I don’t give up the day not even to go have a coffee with you,’” says Magaña.
“Of course, if we do it and do all the work that you do at home, we fulfill everything and give ourselves time and enjoy our hiking 100% without being stressed.”
Women who want to join the group “Senderistas Latinas” must be constant and open to changing their habits. They can be contacted through the Facebook page “Senderistas Latinas”.
The organizers ask them a series of questions to find out their commitment to the group. Then they are asked to be participatory and they are given a shirt, which they must wear on the tours or routes to recognize each other and avoid getting lost.
They find in hiking a cure for stress and depression
When her son entered the military, Magda It started with a lot of anguish, stress and depression which caused him to get sick constantly and even the fall of his hair.
In her quest to regain her mental health, she began hiking and trekking alone in Dallas. This was where she ran into Jossilin and they decided to start the “Senderistas Latinas” group.
“I have a son in the military. From then on, I started with a lot of stress and depression and I spent the whole time crying”, says Magda.
“Then pretend that I didn’t know how to get that out and it started to make me sick. My hair began to fall out, I began to experience a lot of stress and I said: ‘I need something different’”.
She is not the only one who has gone through this, within the members there are also more who have seen improvement in their physical and mental health when hiking.
Another of the members has told them that after hiking her hair has stopped falling and she feels happier and more motivated.
Hiking helps them improve their health from head to toe
But how does hiking or walking outside impact mental health so much?
Jossilin explains that when hiking, the mind is stimulated by contact with nature and when it is done in a group, motivation can be greater when socializing and exercising.
“I explain to them that, when walking, this type of sport, their feet touch all the
points, he details, “Your whole system works. We are, now, working with everything that is hurt with everything that is happening right now (stress due to the pandemic) ”.
In addition, it is cheaper than paying for a gym and more recreational for the mind to go out and discover natural places.
Other benefits of hiking
– You breathe better
– Works the whole body
– Stimulates emotions
– It’s cheaper than a gym
– Learn more about the environment