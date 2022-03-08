Historic beatdown! With Lewandowski as a figure, Bayern Munich thrashed Salzburg and is in the Champions League quarterfinals

2022-03-08

The German team arrived as favorites for the second leg in Munich, after drawing 1-1 in Austria, and made good predictions by winning with goals from Lewandowski (12, 21, 23), the first two penalties, Serge Gnabry ( 31), Thomas Muller (54, 83) and Leroy Sané (86).

In a great night for the Pole Robert Lewandowski, author of three goals in the first half hour of the match, Bayern Munich qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, with his thrashing in the round of 16 against Salzburg (7 -1).

With his triplet, the Polish striker reached twelve goals in eight games in the current Champions League, displacing Ivorian Sebastien Haller, from Ajax Amsterdam, who has eleven, from first place in the scorers’ table.

Haller will play his round of 16 second leg next Tuesday against Benfica, after both teams tied in the first leg in Lisbon (2-2).

Lewandowski, third top scorer in the history of the competition, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Leo Messi (125), raised his scoring tally to 85.

Lewandowski’s first two goals were from penalties (12, 21), after the Polish player was the victim of two fouls inside the area by Austrian central defender Maximilian Wober.

– Muller double –

With almost no time to celebrate the second goal, the third came (23). Lewandowski received a pass from Thomas Muller and touched the ball before the rival goalkeeper came out. The ball crashed into the post and the rebound was picked up by the striker himself to score the third.

With the tie decided, Gnabry scored shortly after half an hour of play (31), with a cross shot, after a steal of the ball near the area by Frenchman Kingsley Coman.