Historic change on the Game Pass, Xbox displaces all subscribers

This incredible new Game Pass change is unprecedented! Here’s how this choice could profoundly change Microsoft’s and Xbox’s revenues.

The philosophy of Microsoft And Xbox in recent times it is something that has made a lot of talk about itself, managing to strongly shake the foundations of the videogame industry. Everyone knew Xbox had the resources for to acquire virtually any other video game company, but when the Microsoft company acquired Activision-Blizzard they were all stunned. This acquisition from over 68 billion dollars is perhaps the greatest of all time in the world of video games!

It is also certainly not the first company to join the Xbox family in recent years, as it has been preceded by many others development team. All of these acquisitions and investments have cost Microsoft a lot, and if we all thought that rincarasse i prices of its services, the company has decided to do practically the opposite!

Xbox, Microsoft Store and Game Pass: epochal change

As previously mentioned, Microsoft and consequently Xbox, has been busy with acquisitions over the years, managing to bring several talented and successful companies from its place. To make these acquisitions, Microsoft spent a huge capital, which everyone thought would have an effect on the Game Pass or on the cost of video games. In fact lately, Xbox is still deciding which Activision employees will have to stay and which will lose their jobs.

Microsoft did however own the opposite, deciding to decrease his income from purchases made on the Xbox Store! For the uninitiated, most companies hold back the 30% from purchases made by users on the own store. Well, because Microsoft has once again decided to change the cards on the table, by decreasing the percentage of earnings in its Xbox Store since 30% at 12%!

This decision could help them a lot videogame houses, who would see a greater return and, consequently, could invest and support their securities more. But this brings us to a question: how will it succeed Microsoft to keep its Game Pass and its services now that revenues have fallen?

Many think that the Game Pass, after recent events, will suffer a inflation of prices. This could discourage Game Pass users, who for various reasons, would have chosen to subscribe even just to save a little bit in view of the purchase of a console or a new PC.