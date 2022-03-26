Historic Czech Perez! Mexico gets pole for the first time

Midtime Editorial

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying was full of surprises, because not only Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1something historical also happened, because first time a Mexican driver gets pole position as Sergio Pérez stays at the top this Saturday, getting rid of the thorn of staying with the empty hands a week ago in Bahrain.

Thus, in the second race of 2022, Hamilton will start from 16th place and Czech will start on the front row of the grid starting point in the race this Sunday 27 at the Jeddah street circuit.

Ferrari was 1.2 and closely followed by Checo and Verstappen as 3 and 4 in Q3, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz couldn’t keep up; However, Verstappen did not take advantage and was in fourthbut his teammate Sergio in the last seconds snatched the top, the first pole of his career.

The Mexican closed the last lap at full speed and thus was able to beat Leclerc by 25 thousandths, with an official time of 1:28.200.

The unexpected in Arabia

That bad result had not happened to Hamilton since Q1 in November 2017after an incident in the first qualifying stage of the Brazilian GP and positioned himself in 20th place.

In addition to Hamilton, they were also left out in the first phase Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Nico Hülkenberg (Aston Martin) and Alex Albon (Williams).

This occurred shortly before the German Mike Schumacher He suffered a serious accident when he was in 9th place in Q2, so there was a red flag and the pilot was taken to the medical center.

Later in the same Q2 they were left out Lando Norris (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).