historic fine of over 26 million euros. Let’s see what he did

A historic fine against Enel. An impressive figure is that of the sanction imposed on the energy giant.

The guarantor for privacy has imposed a fine of over 26 million euros on Enel. The accusation is quite heavy. In fact, Enel would have used consumer data without their consent. A very serious behavior that the energy giant has put in place for aggressive telemarketing. Hundreds of reports reached the guarantor and spoke of aggressive phone calls carried out in the name and on behalf of Enel. A behavior that prompted the guarantor to investigate and today the very heavy fine arrives. € 26.5 million for unlawful processing of personal data for telemarketing purposes. Enel will also be forced to adapt to the current legislation which places very strict limits on this type of behavior. The Guarantor’s office makes it known that the behavior detected was an intense and invasive use of unwanted phone calls. Among the many victims there are also reserved users, but it is not enough.

Heavy accusations

Many of the victims are also reportedly registered in the opposition register. In short, what the guarantor notes against Enel is really serious. But Enel defends itself by claiming that it has always been in full compliance with current regulations. Indeed, Enel claims that other subjects completely unrelated to the group are abusing its name to engage in fraudulent conduct. Therefore Enel rejects the sender the accusations and indeed claims to be a victim of the behavior of others. But the other big thing for Enel as well as all the other players in the electricity and gas market is the government’s desire to unload part of the commitment to cut expensive bills on these companies.

In fact, the government wants the extra profits accrued from expensive bills to be used by the companies that made them to alleviate the suffering of business families.

Also because the price increases continue unabated.