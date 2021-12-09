World

Historic Frost, Deadly Cold. Record temperatures in Scandinavia. Extreme weather

Scandinavia historical frost.

An unprecedented cold wave is hitting Scandinavia, bringing unusually cold temperatures for this time of year.

Between Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 December, temperatures in northern Sweden dropped below -30 ° C, with nighttime values ​​even between -25 ° C and -35 ° C.

The Swedish Agency for water and sea management is advising the inhabitants of Lapland to use precautions when venturing outside, also due to the presence of bad visibility due to the snow raised by the wind, as well as the intense cold.

Temperatures have reached the all-time lows for December in Scandinavia, going down to –43.8 ° C in Naimakka in Sweden on December 6. Also in Sweden, another station, Karesuando, set a historical record with a temperature of -41.9 ° C.

Exceptionally cold air moving north from Siberia it will bring exceptionally low temperatures across Scandinavia over the coming weekend. Heavy snow is likely on Sunday. In some mountainous areas they could fall up to 40 cm. This will make road conditions extremely slippery, especially where there is an underlying surface of ice.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Sweden with the current measurement system was -52.6 ° C on February 2, 1966 in Vuoggatjålme, in the northern province of Lapland.

Tuesday 7 December was the coldest December day since 1915, when the temperature dropped to -42 ° C. The only times a temperature dropped below -40 ° C was at Karesuando in December in 1885, 1898, 1915, 1919, 1969, and 1986.

On December 8, the lowest temperature measured in Karesuando was -42 ° C, which is the lowest in December since 1915 and is also the coldest temperature recorded in Nikkaluokta.

High pressure north of the Scandinavian peninsula caused a flow of Arctic cold air in Northern Europe during this December, generating this cold record.

