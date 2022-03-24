Historic!: Marta Colombo becomes the first woman to win the National Prize for Medicine

Twenty years have passed since the National Medicine Prize began to be awarded, through which it seeks to recognize the work of those doctors who have stood out among their peers in the clinical or public health area and who In addition, they have had an outstanding role in teaching, academic administration or research, and for the first time a woman is the one who receives the recognition: the Dr. Marta Colombo Campbell who is a surgeon and specialist in child neurology.

In 1973, Colombo participated in the creation of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology (INTA) of the University of Chile; he also implemented the pilot plan for the neonatal diagnosis of phenylketonuria, a disease that prevents the body from correctly processing food proteins, which causes an accumulation that can be fatal.

Years after the implementation of this pilot program, it formally became the National Program for the Mass Search of Phenylketonuria and Congenital Hypothyroidism, an initiative that now benefits all newborns in the country.

In the instance, very moved, the surgeon thanked all the colleagues who have accompanied her during her career. “I lack the words to thank where we are today, this award is a great honor, not only for me, I have worked with so many people who have helped me, that I feel that they have allowed me to get here. I want to thank everyone who has accompanied me for so many years, it was very easy to work with them and we were able to do things together that have been useful for the country”.

Colombo was a full professor at the University of Chile, becoming an important trainer in child neurology. She was also head of the Laboratory of Metabolic Diseases at Hospital Carlos Van Buren.

The award, which is sponsored by the Chilean Academy of Medicine, the Association of Medical Scientific Societies of Chile, the Chilean Association of Faculties of Medicine and the Medical College of Chile.