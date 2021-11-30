Historic moment for BMW: delivery (early) of the electric cars in the segment that made it famous

It seemed that the transition to the electric for BMW was late, but then shareholder complaints, and a renewed commitment, significantly accelerated the programs. After the first deliveries of the iX a few days ago, BMW hit another milestone by putting it in the hands of its first customers i4 electric sedan.

This is a historic step for BMW, which after years with only the i3 in the price list, launches a new electric car on the market, and does so in the segment and for the type of car that have made it famous and loved.

While the iX is the extreme synthesis of all the technology of the group, the i4 represents the practical aspect of this technology, applied to a car that appears familiar to those who appreciate the brand. It is also a further accelerated on the roadmap, as these deliveries I’m three months early on what was initially planned.

The BMW range now has five electric, with the immortal i3, the new i4 and iX, in addition to the iX3 and to Mini SE. Plans now plan to have a fully electric car in all covered segments by 2023, and hit 50% of sales by 2030.