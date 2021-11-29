Historic overtaking: Stellantis beats Volkswagen (thanks to Peugeot) – Market

Eventually the Stellantis group it is starting to get some satisfaction, especially in the European market. According to the latest data recorded during the month of October, the entity created by the merger between FCA and PSA totaled a number of cars sold even higher than Volkswagen: this is a truly historic overtaking considering that the Wolfsburg group has been on the crest of the wave for a very long time.

The data, collected by Jato Dynamics, certify the new leadership of Stellantis in an overall growth scenario compared to 2020 alone, a year battered by the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Since the beginning of the year, the volume for all 26 European markets continues to improve, with an increase in October of 2.6% compared to a year ago. In absolute terms, registrations reached 9.85 million. Going to see the data of the groups, it turns out that Stellantis has risen to a market share of 21%, outpacing Volkswagen by very little. Now the Germans are at 20.7%: for them a decline in volumes equal to 42% is weighing, mainly due to the decrease in sales in the compact and mid-range segment.

Surely the shortage of semiconductors has played a role in this reversal at the top of the European sales chart, but we must also remember that the crisis really applies to everyone. In October, in particular, the repercussions of this situation were felt very strongly with several markets in decline. Suvs are the main beneficiaries, which accounted for 46.8% of the entire European market in October: the houses are favoring the completion of these models, at the expense of cars with less profit margins.

Peugeot 2008 jumped to first place among best-selling cars (18,836 units), and it is well accompanied: Stellantis has placed 5 of its models in the monthly top 10. This is Peugeot 208, third with 13,888 units; Fiat 500 (5th), 13,004 units; Fiat Panda, (6th) 12,623 units; Citroen C3 (10th), 11,505 units. Renault reached second place in October with Clio (14,296 units), while Dacia placed the Sandero at 13,691 units, for a good fourth place. In seventh place was placed Ford Focus with 12,578 units, while Hyundai was positioned in eighth place with the Tucson SUV, at an altitude of 12,089 units. Volkswagen slipped to ninth place with the T-Roc, 11,948 units sold.