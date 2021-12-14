Historic ruling of the EU Court of Justice: the rights of children of homosexual parents are valid in all EU countries

Recognizing the rights of boys and girls who are children of two people of the same sex even in countries where it is not possible to have two mothers or two fathers: this is what the Court of Justice of the European Union states in a sentence that has just been made public. The case is that of a girl born in 2019 in Spain, the daughter of two mothers of which one is a Bulgarian citizen, while the other was born in Gibraltar. The two women have lived in Spain since 2015 and have been married since 2018. The birth certificate of the child, issued by the Spanish authorities, mentions the two mothers as parents. And according to the Court, the State of which the child is a citizen – Bulgaria in this case – is obliged to issue her an identity document, without requiring a birth certificate from her national authorities (impossible, because the hypothesis of parents of the same sex is not expected). The Spanish one with the two mothers is enough. And the child has the right, with each of them, to move and reside freely in the territory of the Union.

The story

VMA, a Bulgarian mother, had asked the Sofia municipality to issue her a birth certificate, reconstructs a note from the Court, necessary to obtain a Bulgarian identity document for her daughter. For this reason, the woman presented a legalized and authenticated translation into Bulgarian “of the extract from the Spanish civil status register relating to the birth certificate”. The Municipality of Sofia asked the woman to provide evidence relating to “the filiation of SDKA, in relation to the identity of the biological mother”. Indeed, the Bulgarian birth certificate model provides for only one box for the ‘mother’ and another for the ‘father’ – with space for only one name in each box. The mother did not want to provide this information and the municipality denied the request for a birth certificate, adding “that the mention in a birth certificate of two female parents was contrary to Bulgarian public policy, which does not authorize marriage between two persons of the same sex », we read again in the reconstruction of the Court. Hence the judicial battle that reached the seat of the Court of Justice of the European Union – which has the task of guaranteeing “compliance with Community law in the interpretation and application of the founding treaties of the European Union” – in Luxembourg.

What happens in Europe

The debate on the rights of rainbow families has not only characterized (some) phases of Italian political life, but remains on the table of the entire Union. On 16 September 2020 the then new president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had decided, in her State of the Union address to the European Parliament, to speak precisely of the rights of families with two mothers or two fathers as one of the areas of its action. “Anyone who is a parent in a country is a parent in every country,” he said. An approach against which the supporting countries of national sovereignty are appealing, recalling that family law is not a matter for the EU but for individual states.

A study last March, commissioned by the Policy Department of Citizens’ Rights and Constitutional Affairs of the European Parliament at the request of the Committee on Petitions, took a photograph of the obstacles rainbow families face when trying to exercise their rights of freedom. circulation within the EU and on the ways in which individual states treat married same-sex couples, civilly registered couples, non-civilly registered couples and their children in “cross-border” situations.

The report shows that a “minority of Member States” continues not to recognize same-sex couples – married, in a civil partnership or not civilly registered – “who come to their territory from another Member State as couples”, nor do they recognize that both members of the couple are possibly “legally the parents of the sons and daughters, even when they have been recognized as such in the Member State from which they come or to which they are returning”. Crossing the border, in short, dignifies the end of the legal existence of that family unit, as well as the right to both parents on the part of boys and girls.

In six states – Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – “a minor cannot have two women or two men as legal parents”, it says. And same-sex couples cannot adopt children together and are excluded from adoption by the second parent, “which implies that they will not even recognize filiation in rainbow families who come to their territory from other Member States”. In Italy, the report reminds us, “homosexual couples are not recognized as co-parents” of the boy or girl “and adoption by a stepparent is not expressly authorized by law, but has been allowed by jurisprudence”.

