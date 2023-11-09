New NICE recommendations demonstrate significant benefits of hybrid closed-loop (HCL) systems – a form of automated insulin delivery with minimal user interaction, for people with diabetes 3 .

HCL systems, powered by Dexcom CGM, can significantly improve a user’s time in their glucose target range and reduce their HbA1c levels. 4-6 .

New data from a Dexcom survey suggests that nearly half (45%) of people with diabetes do not understand what a hybrid closed-loop (HCL) system is or how HCL could benefit them.1-2.

LONDON, November 8, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, today announced new market research that found that 79% of People struggle to keep their glucose levels within range and nearly half (45%) do not understand what a hybrid closed-loop (HCL) system is or how HCL could benefit them.1-2. The findings also showed that 99% of healthcare providers expect NICE TA for HCL systems to help in some way or significantly improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes.1-2.

Dexcom’s research follows NICE’s new Technology Assessment (TA) which provides detailed guidance for the use of closed-loop hybrid systems. The new support affects an eligible population of over 150,000 people living with type 1 diabetes in England, providing access to HCL systems.3. Those eligible include people living with type 1 diabetes who are younger than 18 years old or older than 18 years with an HbA1c of 7.5% or experiencing disabling hypoglycemia; BP also affects women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, and people who already use an insulin pump3.

Sometimes known as an “artificial pancreas,” an HCL system works by connecting an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to a computer algorithm that can calculate how much insulin someone needs based on their blood glucose readings. .

“It’s a cause for celebration that closed-loop hybrid systems are now a possibility for an estimated 150,000 people with type 1 diabetes,” he says. Partha Kar, National Diabetes Adviser, NHS England. “This guide would not have been possible without the support of our industry partners who invest in new innovations and advanced technology for diabetes management. Today we are one step closer to providing access to life-changing technology for more people with diabetes”.

Karen Baxter, Vice President of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, Spain and France at Dexcom comments: “From our research it is clear1-2 that many more people could benefit from HCL. Every person (100%) surveyed with type 1 diabetes said that being on an HCL system has reduced the burden of managing their diabetes and 98% of healthcare professionals say they would like all people with type 1 diabetes to have access to HCL. NICE’s newly announced TA3 It is a great advance in access to technology for diabetes.

“As such, to help healthcare professionals understand the benefits of HCL systems for patients with diabetes, Dexcom has worked with the clinical experts at Diabetes Technology Network (DTN) to launch a series of educational modules covering everything that they need to know. On the technology side, we are excited to play a key role in expanding access to HCL as a result.”

Actor Jeremy Irvine, famous Dexcom warrior and HCL user† comments: “I can honestly say that using the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring device to power my HCL system has changed my life. I can’t imagine pricking my fingers again.* and blood glucose monitoring, and I certainly couldn’t do the intense filming I’ve been doing without my HCL system.”

Dexcom is the world’s most connected continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) brand7It is backed by more than 28 studies.8‡§has powered HCL systems for over a million years of cumulative use in patients7, and is a critical and essential component of an HCL system. Dexcom’s real-time CGM-powered HCL systems have been shown to significantly improve outcomes, giving people with diabetes more confidence in managing their diabetes.4-6, 8-11.

In fact, a Dexcom-sponsored study, ‘AiDAPT’, published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month, demonstrated that closed-loop hybrid therapy significantly improved maternal glycemic control during pregnancy complicated by type 1 diabetes.eleven. The study, which focused on 124 pregnant women at nine sites across the UK and used Dexcom G6 as part of the HCL system, further highlights the effectiveness of using an HCL system to help control glucose levels.

Dexcom will further strengthen its position as the world’s most connected CGM system when the Dexcom G7 CGM system is launched with the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump. This news follows the recent launch of the Dexcom G6-connected Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system in the UK and Germany.

Methodology

Patient survey

The research was commissioned by Dexcom and conducted by Censuswide with 500 people with type 1 diabetes, including 50 people who used a hybrid closed-loop system to manage their diabetes between 09.10.2023 and 16.10.2023. All census compliant and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the principles of ESOMAR and are members of the British Polling Council.

Survey of health professionals

The research was carried out by Censuswide with 251 UK healthcare professionals (aged 18+) involved in the care of people with T1 diabetes between 10.10.2023 and 18.10.2023. All census compliant and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the principles of ESOMAR and are members of the British Polling Council.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. enables people to manage diabetes using innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations throughout Europe, Dexcom has become a leader in diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-gb.

Notes for editors

Currently the Dexcom CGM G6 connects to the following insulin pumps to create a closed loop hybrid system in the UK:

Tandem t:slimX2 insulin pump and Tandem Control-IQ control algorithm

Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Insulet) and Omnipod Tubeless Insulin Capsule (Insulet).

Ypsomed mylife YpsoPump with Camdiab CamAPS FX

To access Dexcom’s series of hybrid closed-loop educational modules, which were developed in partnership with Diabetes Technology Network, register here: https://uk-educationhub.dexcom.com/users/sign_up

*Finger pricks are required to make diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match the readings.

†Jeremy Irvine is a sponsored spokesperson for Dexcom.

‡The study also includes studies published after the inclusion criteria in the review.

§Dexcom data on file, 2023.

© 2023 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 are registered trademarks of DexCom, Inc. in the US and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

