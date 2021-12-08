Historic vote in Chile, gay marriage approved – World

With a vote defined as “historic” by the media, the Chamber of Deputies of Chile has converted into law a project concerning ‘egalitarian marriage’, that is, between people of the same sex, which also includes the right to have children. In today’s vote, the House approved the legislation with 82 votes in favor, 20 against and two abstentions, after having received the text, passed to the Senate with 21 yes, eight no and one abstention.

The law will now have to be promulgated by the presidency of the republic, in order to allow the definition of administrative procedures that will introduce the novelty and allow same-sex couples to marry and have, or adopt, children. In a statement, the Chilean Movement for the Integration and Liberation of Homosexuals (Movilh) praised the decision, assuring that “Chile has taken a historic and decisive step for the advancement and consolidation of the civil rights of couples and families. homosexuals who, without distinction, had been discriminated against and vulnerable since the origins of our country “.

To celebrate this “unprecedented” event in Chile, the LGBTQ movement has called a demonstration in Plaza Baquedano in Santiago de Chile.