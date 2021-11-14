historical agreement. But Sharma accuses China and India- Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Climate, the two powers in the crosshairs for the no on coal. Kerry: Never this close to avoiding chaos

From our correspondent

GLASGOW A hope from a historic agreement. So British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday commented on the outcome of the climate conference that closed on Saturday. In the joint press conference held together with Cop26 president Alok Sharma in Downing Street, Johnson stressed that the Glasgow Climate Pact, thus renamed the Final Declaration, has set the road map, the roadmap, to reduce CO2 emissions. . We now have the tools for the target of 1.5 says. The death knell has been rung for coal in Glasgowhe adds, although my satisfaction with the progress made is tarnished by a disappointment. the same disappointment to which the COP26 president Sharma has given voice, this time with more anger: China and India will have to explain themselves.

Explain the reason for that little verb change – phasing down instead of phasing out, reduction instead of eliminating coal – inserted in extremis by the Indian minister in an amendment to the Climate Pact. In the language of the UN every word counts and that down falls like a boulder on Sharma’s head (even if Johnson says that for me speaking English it doesn’t seem like a big difference). A fall that adds to the weak results achieved on the theme of adaptation, the so-called Loss and damage (losses and damages) and on climate finance (also on these points the draft of the Climate Pact was very watered down, but by the developed countries).

The Pact, in effect, like a glass half full and half empty. It explicitly calls on governments to return next year with more ambitious national plans to reduce emissions by 2030, says all countries party to the Paris Agreement will have to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% this decade to maintain global warming below the critical threshold of 1.5C. But the crucial question of how the burden of these cuts should be divided or shared remains unsolved. Urges rich nations to double funding by 2025 to help those most vulnerable protect themselves from the effects of climate change and explicitly mentions, a historical fact, the need to accelerate the reduction of coal use and the end of fossil fuel subsidies. . However, it leaves the vast majority of developing countries short of the funds they need to make a just transition towards cleaner energy sources and to cope with extreme events, which already cause losses and damage.

But you know, this is diplomacy. We can pressure, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not want.says Johnson. The worst result would have been to have no agreement, the secretary of the UNFCCC, the UN agency for the climate, Espinosa had already commented. Of course, the architect of the final deal, John Kerry, also expressed optimism: We’ve never been this close to avoiding climate chaos, he assured.

Yesterday returned to speak also the Pope. The cry of the poor, united with the cry of the Earth, resounded in recent days – Francis said at the Angelus -. I encourage those with political and economic responsibilities to act immediately with courage and foresight. Not very optimistic Greta Thunberg: 2.4C if all governments met the 2030 targets, 2.7C with current policies. These NDCs (national emission cut plans, ed) are based on incorrect and underestimated numbers. And this IF the leaders will keep their promises, which judging by their backgrounds is not very likely, he tweeted