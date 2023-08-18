Historical! Argentina inaugurates first biotechnology company against cancer

In an unprecedented event for medical innovation, Argentina presented to Galtec this Thursday, According to government sources, the first technology-based company focused on the development of therapeutic products to combat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The establishment of Galtech is the result of collaboration led by Gabriel Rabinovich, A researcher from the National Council of Scientific and Technological Research (CONICET), along with his colleagues from the institute.

The core mission of the company is change therapeutic strategies Incurable diseases like cancer, autoimmune and inflammation can be faced.

Rabinovitch is known for his discovery of galectin-1 (Gal-1), a protein present in tumors that blocks the immune system’s T lymphocytes from recognizing and attacking pathogens and cancer cells. transforms potential, they have achieved significant progress in this area. Fight cancer by discovering its inhibitory effect on the immune system.

We have been able to discover multiple functions of this protein in various pathological and physiological contexts.

In 1993, as part of his doctoral thesis at the National University of Córdoba (UNC), Rabinovitch demonstrated that blocking the action of Gal-1 significantly reduced the immunosuppressive potential of cancer, which Strengthens the immune system and limits tumor growth,

In a statement from Argentina’s Ministry of Science and Technology, Rabinovitch said, “For three decades, after identifying the presence of Gal-1 in the immune system, we managed to discover many functions of this protein in different pathological and physiological contexts.” Have been.”

And he added: “The main purpose of creating Galtech is to transform all these findings into technologies and products with the potential to generate an impact on society and improve the quality of people’s lives.”

On the other hand, the Doctor of Chemical Sciences pointed out that the company is based on an interrelated triangular approach. This involves the development of products subject to preclinical manufacturing safety trials, then they will be presented to regulatory authorities and the clinical phases will be initiated.

In addition, he pointed out that an additional edge involves the investigation of discoveries made in the laboratory that still require maturation to become therapeutic solutions. Lastly, he mentioned the social commitment, which is an essential component that the laboratory has always maintained with the society and the patients.

In this context he pointed out that An increase in Gal-1 may be necessary to address the development of autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes. In these situations, a lack of this protein can trigger an immune system response against the body’s own functional tissues.

On the other hand, blocking the Gal-1 protein, especially in high amounts, may be the key to combating certain types of cancer. This action may prevent the formation of blood vessels that supply nutrients and oxygen to tumors, thereby limiting their growth and spread.

“All this supports the state’s investment in this project, as it should benefit everyone. Besides, it also promotes job creation and provides a direction for technology-based companies in our country,” said Daniel Filmus, head of the scientific portfolio. Company presentation.

*Based on information published in the EFE agency, this content was rewritten with the help of artificial intelligence, and reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

