Historical! Canada scores and returns to a World Cup 36 years later

Toronto Canada.

Canada got the goal. Those of the ‘Maple Leaf’ beat Jamaica 4-0 at Toronto’s BMO Field and thus qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as leaders of the Concacaf qualifier, with one day to go . Under a tremendous party in this city, the Canadians came out like a trunk looking for the rival goal from the opening whistle. At 13 minutes they were already winning the match of the penultimate date of the Octagonal. Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, of Portuguese blood, received the ball near the area, quickly leaked a great pass to Cyle Larin and the striker crossed Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake with a right foot shot in the hand to get everyone celebrating in the stadium that is painted red.

Canada had a couple of more chances to score, but the shot by Jonathan David, Lille’s striker from Ligue 1, skimmed the vertical in the 15th minute and in the 20th minute it was Tajon Buchanan who couldn’t hit it. direction to his right that went above the goal after a center from the left side. They had to wait until half an hour into the match for the first dangerous arrival of Jamaica. It was through Daniel Green who shot from the edge of the area and Milan Borjan stopped without problems. The local squad once again had another clear chance in the 38th minute, left-back Samuel Adekugbe escaped, making the lag behind for the arrival of Cyle Larin who finished off just wide before his coach’s lament.