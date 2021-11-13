Historical change for Fortnite, here it will happen on November 16

News that will certainly drive you crazy. On Fortnite, November 16th, let’s get ready for something really great

The craziest island in the world never denies itself and brings us the news of a great arrival relating to which we had heard rumors in the past few days. A novelty that for many means one of the most important and iconic crossovers ever. Yes, exactly, we are talking about new characters who will invade the island of Fortnite very soon. Soon it will be time for this great news.

There have been rumors of this crossover for some time and, waiting for it to take shape definitively, the rumors that have been circulating on the web were of the most disparate and different opinions. But, finally, now it is no longer a rumor, but a real and effective arrival that allows us to take a closer look at everything it has to offer for Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

Fortnite and the arrival of November 16

Through the Twitter account, the same company gives us a moment of pure and unconditional happiness by reading the tweet. Does the Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto tell you anything? Well you can jump for joy, because November 16 will be Naruto to make its entry into the Epic Games Battle Royale. What has been released official is the skin dedicated to the character, the decorative back, the pickaxe, the emote and relative spray.

The doubt now remains on whether or not the other characters will arrive. This is because no other news has officially arrived from the company. HYPEX previously, a very reliable and precise dataminer for Fortnite, had also talked about other news that would have made their entry on the island with iconic items from Naruto manga. We are talking about Kunai Explosives and much more. We just have to wait.

This move by the company makes us understand how there is the intent of Japanese culture to orient itself even more. Who knows, at this point, what Epic Games’ next move will be. In the meantime, head to November 16th to give the warmest welcome to Naruto.