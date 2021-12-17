historical Christmas movie look

During the holiday season, Christmas films are offered on TV, in cinemas and on various streaming platforms, with actors and actresses who have become legends thanks to their film careers. In this article we will see the looks related to the most famous Christmas-themed films.





Children’s Christmas

Many Christmas films have become famous for their little protagonists, such as in “Mom, I Missed the Plane” in which a very young and charismatic Macaulay Culkin gave the thieves a bad time, always accompanied by his woven sweater.

How not to forget the cute little Susan in the remake of “Miracle of 34th Street” released first in 1947 and then revived in 1994. The green tartan coat worn by little Mara Wilson on the knees of the great Richard Attenborough is one of the main elements of one of the most famous scenes in the film.

The season of love… and comedy

During the Christmas period, classic comedies cannot be missing, even with a romantic hint and with those kisses under the mistletoe that never fail. Films like “Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation” have made the history of Christmas cinema, with star actors like Kate Winslet and a gorgeous Cameron Diaz covered in a sheepskin that has become historic.

Here in Italy we have had several films known to the public proposed in this period, such as “Christmas Holidays” by Carlo Vanzina with those classic crewneck sweaters.

But what Christmas would it be without “An armchair for two”? The film with Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd is considered by many to be the most famous Christmas film, with the unforgettable gray coats worn by the two protagonists of this timeless comedy. A real evergreen.

Getting dressed for Christmas: tips

Being inspired by these cult cinema is an excellent idea from which to take inspiration to choose your own Christmas outfit.

Honorable mention

Given the theme, we would like to make a dedication to one of the historical actors of the Italian cinema tradition, namely Gigi Proietti, who passed away in the current year. His latest film with Marco Giallini, entitled “I am Santa Claus”, is a film to see and enjoy with your family to bring some Christmas spirit, admiring an eternal actor who will remain in the history of cinema for his skill and energy.



