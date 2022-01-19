historical record of infections after the 4th dose of vaccine. The suspect, what’s going on – Libero Quotidiano





Data disturbing and frightening from Israel, the country always one step ahead in the fight against Covid, so much so that it started the fourth vaccine booster earlier than any other country in the world. But, evidently, things are not going as hoped and expected. Indeed, Israel has been hit by the Omicron variant, reaching a new one absolute record of infections. In fact, 71,593 new cases were registered yesterday, according to the bulletin released this morning by the Ministry of Health. The seriously ill hospitalized also rose to 526, up from 498 on Tuesday evening.

Numbers that obviously frighten the world and that cause fear that the emergency is far from over. Meanwhile, things are not going well even in Italy, which remains among the five countries in the world that recorded the highest number of new cases in seven days: over 1.2 million, an increase of 25% compared to the previous week, against a + 20% reported globally. These are the figures disclosed by the WHO in the latest update on the global pandemic.

Between 10 and 16 January, the record of infections is up to the United States: 4,688,466 new cases, a figure in line with the period from 3 to 9 January. They follow France (2.012.943, + 26%), India (1,594,160, + 150%), Italy (1,268,153, + 25%) e United Kingdom, where, however, there is a sharp decline in infections, equal to 33%, to 813,326 new positivity. In any case, even for Italy growth seems to slow down: a week ago, the WHO always placed the Belpaese in fourth place for the number of new cases, but the increase was 57 percent.