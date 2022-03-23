Historical reform in the National Library, which will have to keep a copy of each video game created in Spain

The public recognition of the world of video game as an artistic representation that it should be treated as such is really important. Not only to support the industry in its disclosure, but also to take heritage conservation seriously.

It is precisely this last point that has been addressed in the Culture and Sport Commission of the Congress of Deputies. As reported by El País, yesterday the functions attributed to the Spanish legal deposit, coordinated by the National Library, were reformed. With 30 votes in favor and five against by Vox, the only formation that has not supported the initiative.

A proposal that mainly includes the obligation that new creations must be collected in the registry, among which we find print-on-demand publications, commercial catalogs from bookstores and auctions, bookmarks and video games. The measure does not yet have immediate effect, as it must be ratified by the Senate.

Once the parliamentary processes are complete, every video game produced in Spain will have a copy in the registry. The preference will be for the digital format, although the physical version will also be included if it exists. María del Mar García Puig, deputy for Unidas Podemos and member of the table, pointed out the collaboration between institutions to achieve this goal, among which is the Spanish Video Game Association.