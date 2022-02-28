Historical scorer returns to America to beat Querétaro

The America continues to leave doubts in the Closing Tournament 2022since after drawing against Pumas in the Clásico Capitalino, Santiago Solari kept his position as coach for one more day, but given that there is a double date in the MX Leaguethere is little time to recover the squad and think about the new commitment against Queretarobut The good news is that a historic scorer for the Eagles returns at the best time.

It’s not a secret that the current forwards of the club are with wet gunpowder. Their drought of goals may be due to several factors, but the reality is that the group needs goals to breathe and move up in the general table, since at the moment they are close to last place.

For that reason, Solari will have the return of Henry Martínwho did not see participation against Pumas due to a respiratory infection, but now that a possible case of Covid 19 has been ruled out, Bomba returned to training this Sunday to try to make a difference against Gallos.

It should be remembered that until now, Henry Martín has only two goals so far in Clausura 2022but with everything and that He is one of the all-time top scorers in America.so it is enough for him to have a good night for him to regain confidence and be that attacker that the squad so urgently needs.

What place does Henry Martín occupy in the list of all-time scorers for América?

The 29-year-old footballer is not going through his best level, but his two goals achieved in this tournament were enough for him to rank among the top 20 scorers in historywith 53 goals. With this mark he has already surpassed players like Christian Benítez. Here is the list updated to the latest edition of this note:

POSITION Soccer player GOALS 1 Luis Roberto Alves Zaguinho 190 two Cuauhtemoc Blanco 153 3 Octavio Vial 148 4 Jose Alves Zague 106 5 Enrique Borja 103 6 Eduardo Gonzalez Palmer 102 7 Salvador Cabins 98 8 Carlos Reinoso 95 9 Carlos Hermosillo 93 10 Gonzalo Farfan 76 eleven Oribe Peralta 74 12 Xavier Fragoso 67 13 Antonio Carlos Santos 66 14 Osvaldo Castro 63 fifteen François Omam-Biyik 62 16 Hernan Calbaceta 58 17 Luis Garcia Cortina 55 18 Francisco Moacyr 54 19 Henry Martin 53 twenty Christian Benitez 52

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!