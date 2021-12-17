Historical video: PROBE reaches the SUN! NASA images

The first spacecraft in history managed to enter the solar atmosphere. The Parker Solar Probe has reached this prestigious milestone, flying through the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, and sampling particles and magnetic fields.

The big announcement was made at a NASA press conference, on the occasion of the meeting of the American Geophysical Union in New Orleans. All results are being published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Crossed the boundary of the solar atmosphere

The one just passed by the Parker probe is a invisible border but which represents a milestone for the study of the Sun. The incredible result will allow scientists to gain new insights into the evolution of the Sun and its impacts on our solar system.

The probe crossed the so-called boundary of the solar atmosphere, called the Alfven surface, that separates two worlds: inside are the particles trapped by gravitational and magnetic fields, outside those that manage to escape from the attraction of the Sun and disperse in space like a solar wind.

The data indicate that the first crossing of this still poorly understood border would have been completed on 28 April 2021, when the probe traveled about 13 million kilometers from the surface (18.8 solar rays). Further crossings of this border followed.

The Parker Solar Probe spacecraft mission began in 2018. As early as 2019, the spacecraft discovered that magnetic structures zigzagging in the solar wind, called hairpin bends, abound near the Sun. Later, the Parker Solar Probe passed so close that it identified the place from which they originate: the solar surface.

Parker’s spiral trajectory slowly brought the probe closer to the Sun where the spacecraft was constantly below 20 solar rays, until it crossed the critical surface of Alfvén for the first time and thus entered the solar atmosphere.