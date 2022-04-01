“Historically it is difficult for us in the World Cups”

The coach said that he is neither “happy nor sad” with the group that touched Argentina because he “trusts” his team.

The Argentine coach, Lionel Scalloni, considered this Friday that Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabiarivals of Group C of the Qatar World Cupthey are “difficult teams”.

“It’s a group with difficult teams. We know Mexico, it’s difficult. Poland went on to win well against Sweden and Arabian made a very good ranking. We respect everyone but logically we believe that we can have a good group stage. Respect is maximum,” said Scaloni from Qatar in dialogue with TyC Sports.

“Historically, Mexico is a difficult rival for us in the World Cups. It has a tradition of world, is a complicated rival. Poland is a good team, with good, well-known, top-level players, and Arabian He made a great classification”, he remarked.

The coach said that he is neither “happy nor sad” with the group that touched Argentina because he “trusts” his team.

“We can neither complain nor be happy, we are fine. I tell the Argentines to enjoy the worldI hope it’s with Argentina until the end”, he maintained minutes after the draw.

Scaloni on the screens of the Qatar 2022 draw AP

ARGENTINA, CHAMPION AND WITH RECORD

The Albiceleste will arrive in Qatar as the current champion of the America Cup after beating Brazil 0-1 at the Maracana on July 10, 2021 with a goal from Angel Di Maria. That triumph allowed the team to end a streak of 28 years without titles.

The victory before Venezuela 3-0 and a 1-1 draw against Ecuador last month they made Argentina reached the national historical record of 31 games without losing that the national team had from 1991-1993, led by Alfredo Basil.

The team led by Messi and led by Lionel Scalloni accumulates 20 wins and 11 draws.

On Qatar 2022 They have a guaranteed place, in addition to Messi, who will play his fifth worldthe historical Angel Di Maria and Nicholas Otamendiwho will go for their fourth and third world Cuprespectively.

Other stars of the national team will also be present in Qatar, such as the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezmidfielders Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul and the scorer Lautaro Martínezwho will play their first world.

With a match pending against Brazil (which still has no scheduled date), Argentina It was second in the South American qualifiers with 39 points, six less than Canarinha.

they were far away Uruguaywith 28 points, and Ecuadorwith 26, who also got their ticket to qatarand Peru (24), who will have to play a playoff.