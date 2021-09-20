history and curiosity of the eighties cult with Stallone

35 years ago it was released in American theaters Cobra, an action film that saw director George P. Cosmatos return to collaborate with Sylvester Stallone afterwards Rambo II; Stallone in addition to interpreting the protagonist is also the author of the screenplay. Los Angeles, Marion Cobretti (Stallone) is a brash police lieutenant, part of a special section dealing with psychopathic criminals. After rescuing customers from a supermarket, held hostage by a member of a sect of criminal maniacs called “the beasts of the night”, he finds himself escorting the model Ingrid Knudsen (Brigitte Nielsen), the only eyewitness to a murder perpetrated. by the leader of the sect who now hunts the woman.

Sylvester Stallone’s Marion Cobretti anticipated the arrival of “abusive” Steven Seagal by a couple of years and over the years the film has earned a well-deserved cult following. Stallone’s quick-mannered, trigger-happy policeman is artfully built starting from the look (black duster and blue mirrored glasses) to his executioner nature that closely resembles some of the protagonists of our own “policemen”. Cobra is the stereotype of the tough and pure policeman, the violent arm of the law in the style of Harry Callaghan able to horrify the most haughty criticism and to capture the viewer in search of dark anti-heroes who operate on the thin line that separates justice from revenge , which become precious raw material for an evocative action imagery that reached its peak in the 1980s.

The story of the film

The film is loosely based on the novel “Easy Target” by Paula Gosling, which was then shot under that title in 1995. However, Stallone’s screenplay stems from the ideas he had during the pre-production of Beverly Hills Cop, whose script the actor has heavily reworked. Stallone wanted to make Beverly Hills Cop a less comedic and more action-oriented film, an idea that the studio rejected as too expensive and so Stallone was replaced by Eddie Murphy. Cobra received negative reviews, but the public liked it so much that it debuted at the top of the US box office, grossing 49 million in the United States for a global total of 160 million.

Sylvester Stallone’s first draft of the script had many differences from later drafts and the final film. For example, the opening shooting took place in a cinema (as opposed to a grocery store) during which many more people are killed. Cobra in the scene mentions how he had a girlfriend who was killed by a psychopath he was trying to capture, another great action sequence that takes place during the night on a boat where Cobra and Ingrid are hiding when attacked by members of the sect known as “the beasts of the night”. Cobra and Gonzalez manage to kill them all, however, and in an alternate ending it is revealed that the real leader of the sect was Detective Monte (Andrew Robinson), and when the latter tries to kill Ingrid he is shot and killed by Cobra. The film was reworked in post-production due to the excessive violence that put censorship on alert. Warner Bros. after viewing a first montage asked Stallone to reduce the level of blood and violence by cutting several scenes. In May of 2019 during the Cannes Film Festival, Stallone discussed the development of a remake of the film that will be curated by Robert Rodriguez. At the moment the project is in a stalemate, apparently the problem is that the studio has not yet decided whether the remake will be a feature film for the big screen or will instead be developed as a television series.

Curiosity