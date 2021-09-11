history and secrets of the film never made with Andrew Garfield

Before starting the partnership with Disney to debut Spider-Man In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Sony Pictures she was ready to continue the starring saga Andrew Garfield: but what kind of story The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would tell? Let’s find out together.

Due to the negative reception given to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the second Spider-Man movie series was discontinued between 2014 and 2015, with a third episode already set for 2016. Watching The power of Electro It is clear that Sony wanted to follow the Marvel Studios model and create its own interconnected cinematic universe, filling the storyline with enemies and subplots. As a result, the third film was never made, and the series restarted within the MCU and starring a new Peter Parker, the young Tom Holland.

But if the Andrew Garfield saga had gone on, what would it have been like? Let’s say, rather strange. With a striking and at the same time very specific working title and in advance of Matrix 4 – the sources speak of none other than a ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Resurrection‘- the film would follow Peter Parker in an effort to bring back the loved ones he had lost, in particular the Gwen Stacy by Emma Stone. Actor Chris Cooper – who played Norman Osborn in the second film – has previously revealed to CBR that in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would play a central role, while Denis Leary, interpreter of Captain Stacy, Gwen’s father, had confirmed that ‘Resurrection’ would follow Spider-Man’s attempt to “regenerate” the dead.

Unfortunately there are no other details related to the film, but it should be noted that the saga directed by Marc Webb has always been very much devoted to the ‘scientific’ side of Peter Parker and his father’s secret experiments, and taking into consideration the Marvel comics it is possible that the story of the film would have been inspired by the Clone Saga, perhaps in Brian M. Bendis’ version of the “Ultimate Spider-Man” series. Among other things, Sony was also planning a The Amazing Spider-Man 4, scheduled for 2018, so it’s clear how ambitious the franchise’s projects were.

For more insights, discover the Spider-Man 4 5 and 6 never made by Tobey Maguire, with Sam Raimi who would have introduced the Black Cat, the Vulture and the Sinister Six by expanding his original trilogy.