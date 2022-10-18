History, Mahrez crushes Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema is the big favorite for the Ballon d’Or 2022, which will be announced this Monday evening in Paris. The Real Madrid superstar played a key role in Los Blancos’ Champions League victory last season, scoring decisive goals in wins over PSG, Chelsea and Man City. Benzema is expected to win the Ballon d’Or ahead of other superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Mahrez overtakes Ronaldo by far

The first 30 players for the Ballon d’Or 2022 also began to be announced at the start of the evening. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) narrowly missed the top 10 by finishing 11th, just ahead of Riyad Mahrez (Man City), 12th, and Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund), 13th. The 14th place is occupied by a tie between Fabinho, the Liverpool midfielder, and Rafael Leao, the best player of the season for AC Milan. Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is in 16th place, while Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz is tied for 17th with Man Utd stalwart Casemiro and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballons d’Or in his career but the Man Utd legend could only finish 20th this year.