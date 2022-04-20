This is the true story that inspired Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’.

Who has not found solace in a coldplay song (or in all of them), in those lyrics that seem to be written for us to hug each other and say everything we keep quiet. And there is one in particular that has become an anthem of the British band and one of the most outstanding songs because what it provokes, without a doubt, is unique: ‘Fix You’.

We put our own meaning to each song, it is a fact, however each letter hides a story that inspired its creation. So read on and find out which one is from ‘Fix You’, probably your favorite Coldplay song.

History of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, met Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002, just three weeks before the death of the actress’s father, Bruce Paltrow. Her friends saw her very depressed and, to cheer her up a bit, they invited her to a coldplay concert. It was there, in backstagewhere they introduced him to the musician and never imagined the future that would await them together.

After the death of her father, Gwyneth Paltrow did not stop listening Coldplay’s ‘Parachutes’ (2000 album), especially the song Everything’s Not Lost; This album helped the actress and her brother to cope with the departure of her father.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow started a relationship, and the musician was inspired by his then-love to write ‘Fix You’, and give her a few words of encouragement, especially letting her know that you would be with her to support her.

“Fix You It’s about him looking for a way to recover after my father’s death, “said the actress.

Later, the musician revealed that he thought about using a church organ for ‘Fix You’ but, in the end, he decided to add a keyboard that his father-in-law had given his daughter at the time. Also, Chris confessed that it was the most important song he had written since hide words of encouragement to recover from deep sorrow.

“The lights will guide you home and move your bones. And I will try to comfort you.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin married in 2003 and they had two children: Apple and Moises. Her marriage lasted eleven years but her love ended in 2014. Currently the ex-partner is completely stable; Chris Martin is in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, while Gwyneth is married to Brad Falchuk.

‘Fix You’ hides a much more special meaning than we thought and, without a doubt, it continues to be a Band-Aid for the heart.