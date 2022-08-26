History of cowboy boots, fashionable cowboys

2. From cowboy to cowgirl: a unisex shoe

With the growing presence of cowboy boots on the big screen from the start of the 20e century, female icons of fashion, music and cinema are gradually beginning to reclaim this emblem of American culture. In 1961, in The Misfits by John Huston, Marilyn Monroe caused a sensation in a white blouse, belted high-waisted jeans, and patinated beige cowboy boots. His character of Roslyn Taber modernizes the traditional outfit of vaqueros and diverts the virility imputed to this outfit, in an elegant and authentic look then admired by all of America. In 1966, singer Nancy Sinatra sang ”These boots are made for walkin’, And that’s just what they’ll do, One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you” (“These boots are made for walking, and that’s what they’re going to do, one day these boots are going to walk on you”), propelling the boot to the status of a symbol of independence and freedom.

In 1979, in the heart of Manhattan, Pop artist Andy Warhol and American actress Margaux Hemingway – granddaughter of the legendary writer Ernest Hemingway – descend the streets of Manhattan in cowboy outfits and boots, during the parade celebrating the inauguration of the Polo Western and Ralph Lauren Western stores. The ground floor of the New York store Bloomingdale’s is transformed for the occasion into a Wild West ranch and the cowboy boots are obviously given pride of place. Fascinated from his earliest childhood by the myth of the conquest of the West, having himself gone to seek inspiration in Dallas and Denver, the American fashion designer Ralph Lauren sets up the culture of his country as an inexhaustible source of inspiration. At the dawn of the 80s, he offered a raw and authentic style that contrasted with the eccentric and flamboyant fashion that would mark the decade. Nine years after his first “Western” collection, it was he who propelled cowboy boots to the rank of iconic fashion accessory, giving them a place of choice in his fashion shows. But the singularity of its approach shines through above all in the affirmation of the unisex character of the shoe, with silhouettes combining, for example, long flowing skirts with cowboy boots.

At the dawn of the 2000s, we are witnessing a real revival of western boots. Cowboy hat, denim mini-skirt and cowboy boots, the cowgirl of the 2000s is sexy and reckless. Like pop superstar Madonna, who rodeos in low-waisted printed sand pants and black cowboy boots with silver tips, in her pop clip with country accents, don’t tell me (2001), directed by the famous French director and photographer Jean-Baptise Mondino. In the 2000s, cowboy boots and pop culture went hand in hand. From the feet of the American country pop singer Dolly Parton to those of the famous American country singer Taylor Swift, the cowboy boot goes through the ages. Y2K cowboy boots and jeans for Rihanna and Britney Spears, or in a more authentic version for the Texas soul diva Beyoncé: the cowgirl style of the 2000s still continues to inspire.