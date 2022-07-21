History of Letizia’s dress that many wanted and few got

Laura It was, in ancient Greece, the name of a successful woman and a victorious girl. Coincidence or not, Laura had the name of the dress – and the brand – with which Letizia conquered the most hectic and commented day of NATO, the one in which the monarch walked a large retinue of companions through the Royal Palace of La Granja de San Ildefonso and the Reina Sofía Museum. We talk about Laura Bernal polka dot dress that, now we know, they are looking for girls from half the world. We spoke with Ester Cerdanco-founder and creative director of the brand, on confident women, on staying out of the circuit e-commerce in 2022 and go viral on the internet.

Glamor. How, when and why was Laura Bernal born?

Esther Cerdan. “Laura Bernal is a sustainable and responsible fashion creation project that was born ten years ago and twenty seasons ago in Murcia with great enthusiasm.”

Glamor. Why do you bet on this name? Represents?

Esther Cerdan. “The name, which today is that of my first-born daughter, was born from the precious meaning that Laura already had in ancient Greece. Synonymous with triumphant or victorious, it seemed very suitable for a collection created for self-confident women who fly high. The last name belongs to my husband and co-founder of the brand.”

Glamor. What type of woman and public do you face?

Esther Cerdan. “The Laura Bernal woman is elegant, a dreamer and self-confident. They are women who are very clear about what they want and what they are looking for.”

Glamor. You are specialized in guest clothes. Where do you find the inspiration season after season to continue innovating in such a ‘protocol’ world?

Esther Cerdan. Our collections combine classic style with the risky touch of trends. Inspiration comes in many cases from a combination of several factors, from aesthetic or artistic references to the comments and opinions of our clients, to whom we listen a lot.”