history of the favorite ski destination of the stars

Aspen, Colorado. A luxurious gem in the Rocky Mountains. The most exclusive destination for winter holidays has maintained its unique prestige over the years. Winter is now coming and brings with it the winter holidays, always the time of the year in which to spend unforgettable moments in the warmth of a fireplace or on a ski slope. There are many places that link their name to the winter season, synonymous with sport, but also with exclusivity, luxury hotels and resorts in contact with mountain nature. And if in Europe the Alps have always aroused their charm – with Cortina, Madonna di Campiglio, Santk Moritz, Gstaad and many others – in the United States one place above all holds the primacy as the most sought-after destination: Aspen.

Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

Walking through the luxurious streets of the small Colorado town can lead to an encounter with several international celebrities who have decided to spend the Christmas period in the Rocky Mountains since the years of the mid-twentieth century Jet Set. Aspen is a small town of about 4000 residents, a precious gem nestled between Red Mountain and Burnt Mountain. The landscape is as simple as it is beautiful and the climate, rigid and often snowy, marks the days on the ski lifts, among the most luxurious in the world. In fact, thanks to its geographic conformation, Aspen is difficult to reach (Denver is about 200 miles away) and for this reason it has always been in the collective imagination as one of the most exclusive destinations. Its glamorous visitors, luxury hotels, apres-ski spots, boutiques, 5-star restaurants and especially the highest quality of skiing have made the small mountain town one of the most sought-after destinations worldwide. . Aspen has been an exclusive destination since the early years of the American and international Jet-Set, that of the legendary 60s. During those years it was easy to find Cary Grant with Randolph Scott while Gary Cooper and his wife owned a cabin on Red Mountain near Hunter Creek. John Wayne became a friend and business partner of local mining developer Ed Smart after visiting the town for only a few sporadic vacations and has never left the city since. But the 1960s only kicked off Aspen’s allure. In fact, over the following decades, the number of stars has been steadily increasing.

Loading... Advertisements

Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

In the early 1980s the Guess Aspen Tennis Festival saw the participation of John McEnroe and Vitas Gerulaitis playing doubles with Teddy Kennedy and Andy Warhol, who made two paintings for the event’s large charity auction (arriving at the tournament on the back of a Harley Davidson driven by Jack Nicholson). Even today, of course, celebrities from all over the world decide to spend at least a weekend in the heights of the Rocky Mountains. So it’s no wonder if a suite at Hotel Jerome is occupied by members of the Kardashian and Jenner families or if Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Harry Styles shop in downtown boutiques. However, it would be simplistic to reduce the prestige clientele of the small Colorado town to just movie and music stars. The holidays of the true world exclusive circle are also consumed in Aspen. The Kennedys, for example, used to spend Christmas on the ski slopes and chose Aspen as their winter home, as did the Clintons and the Obamas. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos appeared at the Ideas Festival (an annual and important review of politics, economics, environment and technology) and often visits his parents in Aspen, in their home on Red Mountain. . There are several places in the world that, thanks to their history, have assumed exclusivity and prestige. Manhattan, South Hampton, Malibu, Beverly Hills. And then there is Aspen: the name is enough to make the place.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io