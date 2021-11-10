history of the Jaguar that has made people dream for generations- Corriere.it

by Giacomo Casadio

The anti-hero created by Angela and Luciana Giussani, king of terror and genius of mechanics, was able to install all sorts of gadgets on his car. Yet, at first, the British house did not allow the use of the jaguar logo in comic books

Enzo Ferrari called it the most beautiful car ever made. He was not referring to a Ferrari, but to a Jaguar. And not just any Jaguar, but the E-Type, Diabolik’s Jaguar. Probably the Drake he was exaggerating. It was his style, especially when it came to competing cars. But just as likely he was really enthusiastic about it: either for the elegance, or for the black color like the night, or for the tapered but decidedly sporty line. The Jaguar E-Type, after all, has bewitched tens of thousands of enthusiasts all over the world.

Anti-hero Brilliant, perfectionist, almost epic and, at the same time, ruthless and cruel, in some ways sadistic, Diabolik an anti-hero – today we would call him villain – raised to the rank of hero. A character, the one created by Angela and Luciana Giussani in 1962, definitely outside the box. A thief by profession, Diabolik does not hesitate to kill anyone who stands in the way of his plans. Yet endowed with deep-rooted ethical principles, such as honor, protection of the weakest, a sense of friendship and gratitude. The fateful meeting with Eva Kant, told in the third issue of the series (Diabolik’s arrest, released in March 1963), will change him (both will change) forever.

Eva Kant also has an E-Type Like Diabolik, Eva Kant also has her own E-Type (obviously white). But the black Jaguars of the king of terror are unparalleled.Diabolik elaborates them personally equipping them with the most ingenious tricks, indispensable in the often daring escapes. All (or almost all) of the cars are armored and the tires are solid rubber. Bullets fired by police and investigators bounce off the bodywork. Ginko – the detective whose life mission to arrest Diabolik (a bit like Inspector Zenigata with Lupine III) – learned the hard way, the old system of nails on the road has no effect.

Jaguar did not want How can an old car, dated 1961, compete and win (always) against newer, faster and more recent models? Discounted answer: Diabolik a genius, capable of installing all sorts of gadgets on his Jaguar, modifying the engine and suspension so as to always have the better of the most modern cars. And to think that, in the 60s, given the criminal nature of the character and fearing negative publicity, Jaguar had warned Astorina from using the jaguar logo in comics. Except then ask the same Milanese publishing house to insert some images taken from the comic in the book celebrating the 50th anniversary of the model.

A cutting-edge car The Jaguar E-Type entered so much into the collective imagination that, over the years, many companies have tried to build replicas (more or less faithful) of the model designed by Malcom Sayer in 1961 and presented at the Geneva Motor Show. The British car, produced in 72,000 units up to 1975, was the first sports road car to use disc brakes on all wheels and independent rear suspension.Back then, the E-Type was a state-of-the-art car, beautiful and aerodynamic, capable of reaching 240 kmh. The engine, a 6-cylinder with 3,800 cc displacement, was capable of delivering 265 hp. To celebrate it with dignity, last March – on the occasion of the 60th anniversary – Jaguar launched the E-type 60 Collection. The 12 models created, sold strictly in pairs (an E-type 60 Edition coup and an E-type 60 Edition roadster), are finished with the exclusive Flat Out Gray and Drop Everything Green colors, inspired by the original 1961 colors.

The exhibition Diabolik, on the other hand, will blow out 60 candles in 2022, but the celebrations have already begun. The exhibition will remain on display until November 14th at Cartoomics-Milan Games Week Diabolik – 900 issues 1962-2022, in which, in addition to all the books issued from 1962 to today, the preview of the cover of issue 900, on newsstands in February, will be exhibited. A graphic novel color and one novelization (both published by Mondadori) will accompany the theatrical release, on December 16, of the Manetti Bros film, with Luca Marinelli in the part of Diabolik and Miriam Leone in that of Eva Kant. At the same time, in Turin, the curtain will rise on two exhibitions (at the Cinema Museum and at the Mauto) centered on the relationship between the king of terror, cinema and his car.