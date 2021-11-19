History of the mustache, in 7 iconic models and the secret to making them – Beauty & Fitness

Mustache protagonists: From the upturned ones of Dalí to the “handlebars” brought back into vogue by the Hipsters, they are still today a sophisticated and characterizing beauty detail, even celebrated in a special month, that of November. Here are told by Francesco D’Attis, Men’s Hair Stylist of Belloveso, from the early ’10s to the late’ 900 the techniques of realization and the advice to show off today the seven most iconic mustaches of the past, a way underlines the online booking portal Treatwel to retrace the evolution of the mustache fashion that characterized especially the last century.

1910s: handlebar mustache

The Hipsters stand out in the black and white photos of the early 1900s and have recently brought them to light: they are the unmistakable mustache on the handlebar, so called, precisely, for the shape that recalls the handle of two-wheeled vehicles. I am ideal for those men who have a diamond-shaped face, that is, round but with a thin and not very squared chin. For the realization, in addition to the patience of at least a month for the growth of the mustache itself, we work exclusively with scissors, leaving the technique of electric shaving to the surrounding beard. Once the shape has been created by barbering professionals, it is important to reserve a daily beauty routine for the mustache in which to alternate the three basic steps of cleansing, hydration and styling. The mustache should in fact be cleaned with a specific shampoo for bristly and thick hair such as beard hair every two or three days, then hydrated with emollient oils to prevent the underlying skin from becoming irritated or excessively dry and finally put in order with a brush and wax to create the typical upward movement.

1920s-30s: matchstick mustache

Made famous thanks to their representation on the big screen, the matchstick mustaches of the characters of The Godfather they are distinguished by a very thin and well-defined shape that today finds space on the face of a few retro-styled gentlemen. Unlike the full ones, these two very fine lines do not require a lot of attention in the cleaning and wax application phase, but in the shaving around the lips and the two “matches”, whose shape must be resumed every morning with a painstaking attention to proportions.

1940s-1950s: walrus mustache

In the middle two decades of the last century they were the legendary mustache of Stalin to dictate fashion, yet even today someone has resumed showing them off with pride. If the thick shape of the two bushes above the mouth remains unambiguous, as well as unmistakable, the length of the beard that frames it can have a weight in the final look: neat and wise if you choose a full shave, more bad boy and unkempt with a hair left to grow up to three millimeters. To maintain the walrus style, the key to success lies in the skilful ability of calibrate the lengths between mustache and beard, as well as in the hydration of the skin that underneath all that hair must still breathe.

1960s: Dalí mustache

With hypnotic lengths that defy gravity, the mustache-antenna brought by Salvador Dalí are certainly one of the works of art that made him the most eccentric and famous painter of the surrealist era. It is a real one style game suitable for those willing to undertake a hair growth process that lasts from six to seven months. From the very beginning it is important to get the mustache used to the upward direction of the tips, applying a solid wax with a very strong hold every morning and retouching the lengths every two weeks maximum. Who are they good for? To young and thin faces which certainly don’t mind going unnoticed.

1970s: horseshoe-shaped mustache

The horseshoe mustache or “biker mustache”, as an inevitable accessory of all centaurs, is a real catapult in American vibes from the 70s. The shape is that of an inverted “U” and is obtained by carefully shaving the cheeks and the central area of ​​the chin, framed by two vertical strips of parallel hair that meet centrally above the upper lip. Once the profiles, length and volumes of the mustache have been defined, the ritual of maintaining the most rock mustache ever consists of a simple daily and total shaving in the areas that must remain hairless around the “U”.

1980s: Chevron mustache

They have made them iconic stars of the caliber of Tom Selleck and Freddy Mercury, yet after forty years the Chevron mustache does not lose its sex appeal. They are the ideal solution for all those men who undertake the art of the mustache for the first time, which lasts long and without too many styling interventions. It is a model that supports the natural growth of hair that can in fact fall on the upper lip in a wild way, without however appearing messy.

1990s – early 2000s: pirate mustache

Over the years, the tendency to minimize effort and the definition of the mustache shape is confirmed with the corsair style sported by Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: a not too thick and precise hair reminiscent of that of teenagers who are novice with a razor. It is a trend that does not need too much attention, if not a thorough cleaning with specific shampoo every two days and the application of a moisturizing conditioner on the ends of the lengths.