history of the Paris nightclub

We are in 1980 and it is late at night, at number 7 of Rue du Bourg-l’Abbé, in the heart of Paris, stars, supermodels, stylists, big names in cinema and music are waiting in front of the door of the most exclusive club of the moment and one of the most famous nightclubs in the world: Les Bains Douches. Once you cross the threshold you are hit by sparkling colors, glittery hair and the music created by the new electronic sounds that will set the soundtrack of an era of unbridled hedonism. Those who shine on glossy paper during the day, toast at night to the flashing light of these rooms, at the edge of the track Mick Jagger, Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, at the tables Jean-Paul Gaultier, or Johnny Depp with Kate Moss, David Bowie , Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and all mixed by the mosaic tile pool Roman Polanski, Catherine Deneuve, and Carla Bruni.

In short, Les Bains Douches, a Parisian nightclub and cultural center, thanks to the project by Philippe Starck, is a must for every star visiting Paris. It is not enough to be famous to enter the Tower of Babel on Parisian nights, but it is necessary to be extraordinary, to capture the attention of the formidable Marie-Line, the physiognomist who mercilessly orders who is inside and who is outside, in view of a mix explosive and festive stylistic. The popularity of Les Bains Douches was confirmed by Cathy and David Guetta. She, the great spiritual guide of the VIPs and he, the DJ with a by now consecrated fame, took over the disco in 1994, after having cut their teeth in the most famous clubs in Paris.

But the history of this place does not begin and does not end here: founded in 1885, by François Auguste Guerbois, the Spa Les Bains Guerbois quickly became the Parisian temple of beauty and well-being, a meeting place for artists such as Manet, Monet, Zola, Renoir, Proust and high society. Only in 1978 the place, renamed Les Bains Douches, becomes one of the most famous night clubs in the world. It was then closed in 2010 and an artist residence was established there, which transformed the entire disused building into a Mecca for cultural expression. The works of art covered every floor and wall: from sculptures and graffiti to paintings and murals, with a multitude of exciting exhibitions and performances that followed one another for a few years.

In 2015 it reopened its doors, transformed into a five-star boutique hotel with thirty-nine splendid suites and every luxury. But the desire to keep alive the past of this place is very present: the face of Bacchus sculpted on the Haussmannian facade, the original frescoes by David Rocheline and the double-sided clock in the foyer are still found; the circa 1983 Futura graffiti, created during the tour with the Clash, now adorns a patio next to the restaurant, where Mr. Starck’s black and white checkered dance floor has been completely restored. A small nightclub has been maintained in the basement (dominated by a perfect replica of the famous swimming pool) and a restaurant has been opened whose walls, undulating ceiling and stalactite-like pillars are wrapped in a burgundy red lacquer.

“It’s a more complete experience than before because before it was just a restaurant and a club,” said Jean-Pierre Marois, who is now the owner and the man behind the reinvention of Les Bains as a hotel and lifestyle brand, ” My biggest goal is for Les Bains to truly attract the same crowd as it did in the past, meaning people from all walks of life who are creative, inspired and inspiring. ” And the beauty and charm of this place leave no room for doubt, Les Bains is once again one of the trendiest places in the city.

