History of the tank top, nonconformist – Il Post

Last week, during the Sanremo Festival, Amadeus asked the competing singer Giovanni Truppi why he performed on stage in a tank top, a choice that has been heavily criticized for days on social networks because it was considered a rough garment and not very suitable for an important evening. Truppi replied that he had sung dressed like this since he was a boy and that it didn’t make sense for him to change his style. The small case confirmed that the tank top, despite being cleared for years and increasingly worn by men and women, is still considered a bit subversive and irreverent. Low-cut and sleeveless, it has always had an unconventional connotation: from when it was worn by a team of swimmers at the Olympics to when it was associated with the stereotype of the poor worker and the violent husband, until it became a symbol of rebellion in the 1990s and 2000s. .

Until the twentieth century, the tank top was used above all by the rich and noble to protect the skin from other clothes, which had rougher fabrics and were not often washed: it was considered an intimate garment, to be kept hidden under more opaque and showy clothes. Furthermore, until the early years of the last century, showing one’s back was considered inappropriate for both men and women. It had a first moment of popularity during the Olympics which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1912, when 27 swimmers showed up for the first time in a bathing suit that left the shoulders and arms uncovered. The reason was practical: the “tank top” costume facilitated strokes and in general all body movements during competitions, in fact it was already used by men. On that occasion, commentators spoke of it as an extremely inconvenient choice for athletes.

The link of the tank top with water sports has remained both in Italian and in English: in the first case the reference is to rowing, where the athletes wore tank tops to have more free arms, while in English the term tank top or tank shirt it means mesh for the tub, for the swimming pool.

Years later the tight-fitting underwear shirt, with and without sleeves, became a garment used above all by men and compared, in the common imagination, to the concept of virility, probably because it was often worn by immigrant workers and in particular by Italians. When it was particularly hot in New York, in fact, the workers and laborers often wore the tank top out of their trousers with nothing else on, so as not to dirty the shirt with sweat and not having to wash it often.

Another way in which the tank top is called in English is also linked to this stereotype: wife beater, which can be translated as “wife beater”. The origin of this term is not very clear: some argue that it dates back to the Middle Ages and was actually waif beater, a way to define the knights who were left without armor in battle but continued to fight only with the protection of the metal mesh they wore underneath. Another much-quoted story, but which according to more recent reconstructions probably never happened, is that of James Hartford Junior, a man who in 1947 was arrested in Detroit for beating his wife to death, and about whom a lot circulated. a photo in a tank top.

It is true, however, that around the 1950s, with the spread of an anti-immigration sentiment in the American bourgeoisie, the tank top stopped being associated with the garment of immigrant and poor workers and became the symbol of the stereotype of the drunk and violent husband. The male protagonists of several American films, and not only that, which came out in those years, contributed to this imagery. The most representative is probably the one played by Marlon Brando in A tram called Desiderio 1951: a rough and brutal, albeit very seductive, man who often wears a tight undershirt (sometimes sleeveless, sometimes with) whose story culminates in the rape of his sister-in-law.

In Italian cinema the tank top appeared already in the 1940s, for example on the charming truck driver played by Massimo Girotti in the film Obsession, and returned to Fantozzi’s films of the seventies. Subsequently on television it was adopted mainly by celebrities with a so-called “tamarro” style, such as Pietro Taricone, also known as “the warrior”, from the beginning of his career in the first edition of Big Brotheror by the participants of the reality show Men and women.

In the 1990s the tank top was still considered a coarse garment, at least in Italy, as evidenced by the comments published in the newspapers when Bettino Craxi, secretary of the Italian Socialist Party, let his shirt be seen under his shirt during a congress in Bari in 1991. In a then article on Republic we read: «Can it or can it not? No, you can’t, experts say. The response is definitive: male humanity, unnerved by the heat, knows that no exceptions are allowed under any circumstances for the old sweat-retaining undershirt, not even if you die outside ».

In 2012 Marco Belpoliti even wrote a book entitled The Bossi tank top, in which he asked «why the Northern League leader exhibits such provocative behavior, breaking a tradition of measured style of the Italian politicians of the First Republic. Because Bossi is a “bullock” […]. The Northern League leader, future party leader and minister, has not finished his studies nor has he revealed particular aptitudes ».

Italian politics aside, already in the seventies, with the spread of greater freedom of costumes, tank tops began to be seen more regularly on both men and women. In the Eighties and Nineties, the cinema offered more positive and sensual protagonists in tank tops, albeit always accompanied by a transgressive and violent connotation. This is the case with Kevin Bacon in Footloosewhere he plays the rebellious boy who wreaks havoc in a provincial town, the cop played by Bruce Willis in Die Hard and ranger Nicolas Cage in With Air.

In the nineties, when fashion began to favor simple (or minimal) solutions, the combination of jeans and tank top spread a little everywhere. Back then they wore baggy pants and the tank top became a way to balance, with a snug fit on the upper body. It became a symbol of freedom, comfort and feminine affirmation, worn by Kate Moss and Jannifer Aniston among others.

In 1996 some of the Spice Girls dressed in tank tops to break into an elegant reception in the video for Wannabe and the same did Avril Lavigne while vandalizing a supermarket (with the bra straps always in view) in the video of her single Complicatedwhich made her famous in 2002. Miley Cyrus also wears a short tank top in the famous video for the song Wrecking Ball in 2013, in which licking a hammer and swinging naked on a wrecking ball marked the end of her acting career as a Disney children’s series.

A little because of the return of nineties fashion, a little because of the increasingly widespread trend of proposing clothes gender fluid, that is playing with the traditional boundaries between women’s and men’s fashion, in recent years the tank top has found a new place in fashion and has been seen in the Prada, Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamo fashion shows. Last summer the Wall Street Journal had written that the men’s tank top was becoming fashionable, perhaps because during the lockdown many had become accustomed to more comfortable clothes and had never looked back since, or perhaps because it allowed to show the biceps trained during the past months locked in the house.

Among the most memorable tank tops of recent cinema is probably that of the Aerie brand worn by actress Zendaya in the 2021 film Malcolm and Marie. After stripping off her evening dress, the female lead faces a maddening and manipulative couple quarrel throughout the film wearing only a tank top and a pair of underpants – which is why some have jokingly compared the film to a lengthy commercial from the brand. of Calvin Klein underwear.