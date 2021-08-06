history of the Versace Jungle Dress that made history

Snap-on mobile phone, chenille and velvet suits anywhere and for every occasion, sports mania, toned body, solarium tan, ultra-low waist jeans, logomania, ultra-opaque mask and fly sunglasses, and the song Waiting for Tonight in the background. It’s the year 2000. It is the context of deconstruction of a series of anthropological categories (from machismo that crumbles in the fragments of the metrosexual fu, to the brainy femininity that becomes all anatomical exhibition), social (millennials grow, the digital revolution enters the labor market) and costume that found its maximum expression during and after the Grammy ceremony of that same year.

Jeff KravitzGetty

There is a fact that history cannot ignore. The protagonist is a dress. Any one seen at Milan fashion week on Amber Valletta, up to that moment; the symbol of an era, the totem-object that stretches its multifaceted shadow to the present, the Versace Jungle Dress. To lend him support is the protagonist of the music charts and the first, during the evening, to go out on stage to deliver an award, Jennifer Lopez. With her is the Fox Mulder of the cult series X-Files, David Duchonvy, who just arrived in front of the microphone, looking at her, says “for the first time in many years, I’m sure no one is watching me”. She did not even get a prize but, the following day, on the front pages of newspapers around the world, there were her name and her portrait on the red carpet.

It is the revenge of the “weaker sex”, which in front of the spotlight shines more than man. Lopez is the emblem of the woman of the new millennium, solid, strong, shapely, up to the exaggerations of prostheses on the hips and buttocks contemporary. His shadow becomes as big as that of the prehistoric matriarchs, of Venus/Potnia, and literally crushes the male figure. To underline it there is a dress that is like “the emperor’s new dress” and in its non-existence leaves everyone speechless. That green silk chiffon, printed with a tropical motif, is almost transparent, impalpable; to immobilize the neckline that runs to below the navel, where it is fixed by a bright brooch, it was necessary a strip of double-sided tape on both sides that would weld it to the silhouette of the singer; the skirt, ready to open at the first breath of wind, at the first step a little faster, revealed the rest. The new generations read in that apparition a turning point in the affirmation of the individuality of women within showbusiness. Donatella Versace will declare that the Jungle Dress was for her career, what the brooches dress worn by Elizabeth Hurley in 1994 was for her brother Gianni.

Loading... Advertisements

In the morning after the event alone, both those who had followed him on TV and a growing number of curious people, poured onto Google, causing the portal’s data traffic to soar. For programmers it is a suggestion served on the silver platter: “Google Images” is born. Its impact is such that it becomes a parody in the cartoon South Park; the Times chooses it as Dress of the Year for the Fashion Museum exhibition/project; in 2002 she received the Vogue Fashion Award as the most influential creation of the year; throughout a decade there are awards of all kinds.

Arnold JerockiGetty

From a purely stylistic point of view, he dictated a canon. The “X” drawn by his line becomes a recurring topos that we still see today. The prêt-à-porter, from Paris to the United States, courted her in the following seasons, reviewing lengths and figurines; then, quickly, it was appropriated by the fast fashion that, in fact, told the teenagers “undress”. If in the first version, with long sleeves, he liked it because it reassembled a harmony between shoulders, waist and hips, and allowed to emphasize the results obtained through fitness, prevailing between gyms and personal trainers, in subsequent evolutions, the elements of his modeling are reduced, until 2019, where he returns to Milan Fashion Week worn, again, by a sculptural, almost expanded, Jennifer LopEz. Here the colors of the print are more acidic, the décolleté slightly higher and the drapery of the chiffon is divided into a game of panels that, climbing around the waist, discover it, to let some parts glimpse; the back remains completely naked: it is new oxygen for fans of the genre, actualization of a product whose longevity is closely linked to the fate of the Medusa maison.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io