History of the Ziesmann family, in lockdown in Austria: “Even the neighbors control us”

Michael Ziesmann Michael Ziesmann

“Police checks in Austria are everywhere. On the streets the agents perform the “Planquadrat”, ie they check all the people present in that area to see if they have the Green Pass and their identity card. The same thing also happens in supermarkets. For this reason, my family hardly ever goes out, not even to do the shopping ”. Michael Ziesmann is a journalist living in Switzerland. Vaccinated and with a regular vaccination pass, every day he travels to the north-west of Austria where his family, consisting of his wife and two children, lives. Since yesterday, November 14, his family members have all been in lockdown, because they have not been vaccinated. As decided last Sunday by the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg together with the governors of the Regions. Thanks to the vaccination pass, Ziesmann can move quite easily between Switzerland and Austria. “It happens that I have to show it at the border sometimes, but there are different ways for me to enter Austrian territory,” he says. Ziesmann is forced to go to his family because they, on the contrary, cannot move from home. The quarantine, in the intentions of the government, should last at least ten days. Unvaccinated people are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, for essential services or for medical emergencies. Ziesmann then recounts the experience of his own family, whose members are part of the nearly three million people who have been locked up in the home since yesterday. According to Ziesmann, the restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people are many more than those announced by the government. For example, in supermarkets, he says, “vaccinated people are only allowed to buy food, but not other necessary goods such as clothes or shoes, or even Christmas gifts”. “The police check everyone and if you don’t cooperate by showing the Green Pass the agents can arrest you” adds the journalist. In fact, the Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer, announcing the quarantine for the unvaccinated, had also spoken of an “unprecedented” use of agents to ensure strictness in the checks. “It can happen anytime. It doesn’t matter where or when. Every Austrian citizen should expect to be checked by the police ”he said. Then he gave a mandate to the 32,000 officers on duty to ask for the vaccination certificate in any context. Thus the cities are emptied. Vienna is an unrecognizable city. In restaurants and clubs in general, it is sure, given the numerous checks, that there are only people vaccinated. “In Innsbruck yesterday I saw a dystopian atmosphere. Everyone looked at everyone as an enemy and asked each other: ‘are you vaccinated?’ ”. Ziesmann says that the same divisive climate also arises between neighbors. “It often happens that they look through the windows if those who live next door have gone out and at that point they call the police.”

Jan Hetfleisch via Getty Images INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – NOVEMBER 15: Police officers monitor compliance with the lockdown in Innsbruck’s old town during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for people not yet vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on November 15, 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria. Starting today unvaccinated people may only leave their homes for a worthy reason, including going to work, buying groceries, going to the doctor or getting a vaccine shot. Austria is struggling to bring down a Covid infection rate that has reached over 770 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images)

Ziesmann’s family, who lives in Bregenz, in the state of Vorarlberg, chose not to get vaccinated because “they are waiting for new vaccines that are not mRNA” explains the man. Now their life outside the home consists solely of going to work and going to school. Children aged twelve and over are compared to adults and even they are forbidden to leave their homes except for emergencies or primary reasons. Only for children under the age of twelve do not apply the lockdown rules, because they cannot yet be officially vaccinated, even if the Austrian capital, Vienna, yesterday approved vaccinations for children under this age threshold, despite the fact that the EMA has still given the ok. “So you could send your eleven-year-old son to do the shopping,” says Ziesmann ironically. The children of man therefore go out only to go to school, because in the west of Austria the schools have been open until now. Although this is not the case throughout the country. “In other areas of northern Austria and in Salzburg they are closed because the incidence is equal to almost 2 thousand cases per 100 thousand inhabitants,” observes Ziesmann. The man says that his children are suffering greatly from not being able to see their friends. “It is traumatic for them not to go out and see their peers. It destroys their health, their sociality ”. And not only adolescents suffer: according to the journalist this lockdown is destroying everyone’s sociality. “An ever-widening social divide is being created in the population, despite virologists saying that in times of a pandemic we must all act together. You cannot keep a minority of the people closed even if they are in good health conditions ”, comments Ziesmann. After the government’s decision, there are many cities where unauthorized no vax demonstrations have arisen. In the Austrian capital on November 14, hundreds of people took to the streets to fight for their rights.

GEORG HOCHMUTH via APA / AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a placard reading ‘No to compulsory vaccination’ during an anti-vaccination protest at the Ballhausplatz in Vienna, Austria, on November 14, 2021, after a Corona crisis’ summit of the Austrian government. – Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on November 14, that a nationwide lockdown would begin on November 15, for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases. – Austria OUT (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP via Getty Images)

The journalist crosses the border every day to reach Austria and visit his family and finds himself living in a totally different world from that in Switzerland. “The two countries have a similar vaccination rate, yet the restrictions are totally different. Everyone in Switzerland is trying to protect themselves, whether they are vaccinated or not. There are no divisions. That’s why for me the situation is so dystopian: in a few kilometers life is no longer normal “. Ziesmann has a vaccination passport and often has to show it to the Austrian authorities at the border. “But there are many ways to enter Austria with my passport. For unvaccinated people in Austria, however, everything is more complicated. They must know that at any time they can be controlled by agents scattered throughout the national territory “. Ziesmann stresses that he does not want to deny the gravity of the covid and argues that, in his opinion, “all people should try to prevent contagion”. “But the price cannot be to destroy society, create a climate of hatred, divide people. Because there is no vaccine for that ”he concludes.