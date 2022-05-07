History repeats itself? Santiago Baños revealed which team he wants in the Quarterfinals

Santiago Baños pointed out that he wants America to have a rematch with Chivas de Guadalajara in the Liguilla quarterfinals. Will the results be given for a new National Classic to take place?

America got an epic comeback in the Closure 2022 which allowed him to go from last place to fourth place, which gave him direct classification to the next League. In this way, it will have one more week of rest than the other four squads that come from the Repechage.

One of the possible rivals of Las Águilas in the Quarterfinals is goats, who must first beat Pumas UNAM at the Akron Stadium. In that line, Santiago Baños was in favor of a new edition of the Clásico Nacional at the Fiesta Grande in an interview he had with TUDN.

“It’s going to sound trite, but in the Liguilla you have to face each other and beat everyone to be champion. We are more busy with what we can do than with the rival that touches us. If it is Chivas, it would be the rematch. Hopefully it will be in the Quarterfinals or Semifinals”, said the director of Las Águilas.

“America, always in the Liguillas, is a team that no one wants to face. We come enraged, that’s good. There is always talk of entering with an emotional momentum and we are achieving it. America must always be considered as a favorite for the title”, mentioned.

He also spoke about his position

Regarding his role in the sports presidency and all the criticism he has received in recent times, Baños asserted that “I know the pressure of the job. I don’t take it personally. It happens more because of a question of the chair, which is the presidency of the most important club in Mexico and it generates a lot of morbidity, both good and bad. I dedicate myself to work and contribute my grain of sand”.

