by Luciano Murgia

November 26, 2021

PESARO – Special thanks to Giorgio Dell’Arti and his column LibroinDrops (Daily fact), than writing Everyone in a carriage: queens, tureens and court doctors aroused my curiosity about the book by Sophie Dubois-Collet, translated by Enrico Pandiani. Journalist, graduated in archeology with a master’s in art history, makes her debut in writing with a book in which history travels on the most beautiful and strangest trains in the world, animated by famous passengers.

A book to keep on your bedside table, or rather in your bag, perhaps while traveling, especially by train.

When I think of the train I have past memories, all curious, including the translated one which, once the Recruit Training Center was finished, took us in about 20 hours from the Siena station to that of Trieste: wooden seats, impossible to sleep – and who was sleeping thinking about what life awaited us in over a year of military service? -, a great desire to talk. Or to read the book you just bought in the Tuscan city.

Today, seeing someone reading, even the newspaper, on a train ride is more unlikely than receiving an invitation to dinner with Nicole Kidman.

All on the phone, probably connected to Facebook, all compulsively writing, with falsely smiling faces, avoiding looking at the beautiful landscapes that accompany our travels, even worse than reading a book.

I hope this proposal gives you the opportunity to do so.

ADD publisher presents it like this History takes the train: “When history derails, it often does so on a mythical train …”

Board the most beautiful trains in the world with Sophie Dubois-Collet and relive with her incredible stories that will make you smile and move, that will scare you or instill courage. Train enthusiasts know it: trains can be wonderful dream machines… There is no human invention that has transformed the rural and urban landscape as much as the train. The appearance of the first railway lines and the first stations, at the beginning of the 19th century, arouses amazement and perplexity at the same time. Someone thinks that the train has no future …

Yet history takes the train: in carriages often similar to living rooms, with velvet armchairs and Art Deco lamps, kings, queens and politicians make decisions and receive official visits. Wagons as vaults carrying banknotes and precious stones, spoils of epic robberies, locomotives as fearsome weapons, sometimes a symbol of freedom and revolt, inspiration for painters, writers and directors, the trains of Sophie Dubois-Collet take us to India, in the South Africa of the apartheid, in the United States and in Old Europe.

To the events of Princess Sissi, a traveler in disguise, of Edward VIII who by train reaches Miss Warfield, the maiden name of Wallis Simpson, of a French president who fell out of the window, of Obama who – following in Lincoln’s footsteps – travels from Philadelphia to Washington, alternate the robberies of Jesse James, the story of Hitler’s bunker, the battles of Gandhi, the last journey of Queen Victoria and Winston Churchill, up to the pages on the Orient Express and the Blue Train by Agata Christie and Georges Simenon, the Dickens accident, the Lumière brothers, High Noon and the films of Alfred Hitchcock …

Have a good trip, reading!

History takes the train, by Sophie Dubois-Collet (ADD Publisher)

