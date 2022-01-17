Hisui’s Starter Pokémon: Old friends with new forms

Now very little is missing for the arrival of Arceus Pokémon Legends and we can’t wait to explore the Hisui region alongside our three Starter Pokémon, however, as we have been able to write in recent days, some leaks circulating on the internet speak of alternative forms for Rowlet, Cindaquil And Oshawott and, in the absence of official confirmation, we tried to imagine what these regional evolutions could be like.

There are two artists who have tried to imagine the Hisui forms of our starter Pokémon, Kuma_illustrations and Geg86 which, with their very personal styles, allow us to explore versions and ideas that partly overturn the original concepts of Decidueye, Typhlosion And Samurott.

Graephlosion

Spiral Flame Pokémon

Type: Fire / Ghost It is said that the spheres on its neck, from which it releases its flames, inspired the making of special rosaries used to communicate with spirits. Legends say that if you come into contact with the flames of Graephlosion, you can sell the souls of your deceased loved ones. He has a calm and gentle soul, but if he becomes enraged, he loses control of his powers and begins to relentlessly attack the victim until his soul is absorbed by the spheres on his neck.

Decidight

Archergufo Pokémon

Type: Grass / Fighting His eyes are able to see miles away.

With only one of its feathers, shaped like a leaf, it is able to strike a prey without the latter noticing. They were used by the ancient peoples of Hisui as a support in military operations.

Nothing escapes their eyes, which are able to locate the target even in the darkest darkness. His skills in combat and flight have allowed him to be an extraordinary fighter in both short and long range and his razor sharp feathers leave no way out.

Shogunott

Conchimilite Pokémon

Type: Water / Dark The wounds on his body are the sign of the numerous struggles for the territory. They are warlike Pokémon who do not disdain a fight to the death. He has a great instinct for fighting and strategy. The more splintered the shells on his body, the more respect he receives from his fellows. While it may appear to be a ruthless and evil Pokémon, it has a good heart and is loyal to anyone he deems capable of leading it to great and numerous victories.

Hisui’s Typhlosion

Aether Flame Pokémon

Type: Fire / Ghost Hisui’s Typhlosion are Pokémon that are revered by the inhabitants for their ability to connect with the souls of the afterlife. Occasionally, especially during the darkest nights, it is possible to see them surrounded by will-o’-the-wisps that follow them on their way. However, even if they seem disturbing they are actually very docile and often you can see them “talking” with the spirits that surround them with particular verses that human beings do not seem to make sense. You can also sleep on the soft clouds on their backs but beware of bad dreams!

Hisui’s decision

Crazy Football Pokémon

Type: Grass / Fighting Hisui’s Decidueyes don’t fly, they beat! The little Rowlets have never felt comfortable in the Hisui region and their frustration with the environment too different from the sunny Alola and the new predators have led to a radical change in the shapes of their bodies. Decidueye’s wings become stocky, useful only for short glides, but on the other hand they develop the leg muscles exponentially. They are capable of terrifying kicks and use their feathers as daggers, plus they are very quarrelsome and territorial; however, despite losing the Ghost-type, they still manage to use the Shadow Stitch move to block enemies and shower them with kicks.

Hisui’s Samurott

Pokémon Strategist

Type: Water / Dark Hisui’s Samurotts are shrewd and intelligent Pokémon, able to plan very complicated attack strategies, are used to being in close contact with humans and can often be seen alongside the great leaders intent on giving precious advice. . Their presence inspires fear and awe in wild Pokémon but contrary to what it seems they are not a brawler and when they manage to win a fight they celebrate together with their fellowmen gleefully.

