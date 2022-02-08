hit a new weekly high, what can happen now?

After weeks characterized by an uncertain trend, Bitcoin it seems to have regained great momentum and its price is back above $ 43,000a level that was last exceeded in early January.

The belief that the market’s first crypto asset is still in phase is strengthened bullishbut there is no lack of conflicting opinions regarding the supports that the crypto could test should a new massive decline occur.

Not surprisingly, in conjunction with the rise, the US media has released a series of encouraging news regarding the adoption of Bitcoin by major companies and institutions. The latter of which has as its protagonist the financial services company Valkyrie Fundswhich obtained the green light from the American SEC for the launch of an ETF, which will have as underlying the shares of some crypto mining company listed on Nasdaq.

Such decisions can positively reflect on Bitcoin’s long-term trend.

Bitcoin raises its head, that’s what is supporting it

Behind the rise in the price of Bitcoin lies the media hype aroused by a series of events that have taken place in recent weeks and which testify to how strong the interest of large companies and political personalities towards BTC is.

First, two large companies have publicly declared the amount of reserves in Bitcoin, adding that they will increase purchases in anticipation of new rises. MicroStrategywhich holds nearly $ 4 billion in Bitcoin, e Teslawhich would be in possession of over $ 2 billion in cryptocurrency. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor confirmed the purchase of 660 BTC at a price of $ 37,865 each last week. At the current exchange rate, the deal has already yielded more than $ 3 million.

In the opinion of Andrew Rossow, editorial advocate and expert in new technologies, the adoption of Bitcoin by politicians and members of Congress can push up its prices and encourage its revaluation. To stay on the subject, last week the US senator Ted Cruz claimed to have invested $ 50,000 in Bitcoin taking advantage of the steep declines in mid-January.

At this time, the analysis suggests that the main support for BTC is forming in the range of $ 40,000 to $ 41,000, while the most difficult resistance to overcome remains fixed above $ 45,000.

Bitcoin: what to expect in the event of new declines?

As already anticipated, analysts do not rule out that Bitcoin may encounter some trouble in its climb towards the $ 50,000 target, however, opinions regarding the extent of a future decline are not homogeneous.

For some it is likely to expect a return in the $ 40,000 area, while the most pessimistic raised the possibility that the next big dip is capable of pushing BTC below the psychological threshold of forty thousand.

However, most technicians believe that prices will remain well above the monthly lows recorded at the end of January.