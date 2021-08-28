Hit parade, Billie Eilish bursts to the top – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 06 – Debut at the top of the ranking of the best-selling albums of the week, according to Fimi-Gfk surveys, for Happier than Ever, Billie Eilish’s second studio album, released on July 30th. The new work of the American singer also conquers the top among the vinyls.

It remains according to Rkomi with Taxi Driver, ahead of the Maneskins, who earn a position with Theater of Wrath – Vol. I.

Sangiovanni descends from the podium, now fourth with the homonymous work. Followed, down a step, by Madame with the album that bears his name and Fred De Palma with Unico. Seventh Keta Music vol. 3, the new mixtape by Emis Killa, the third installment of the saga that marked some of the main stages in the career of the rapper, who was first last week.

Loses a position Aka 7Even with the self-titled album, now eighth. Boomdabash remains ninth with Don’t worry best of, while the Power hits summer 2021 compilation (RTL 102.5), another new entry of the week, closes the top ten.

Unchanged the top of the ranking of the most downloaded singles, again led by Blanco & Sfera Ebbasta with Mi You Crazy, completely revolutionized, instead, that of vinyls: in the lead the hip hop of Milan Soprano by Don Joe, then Litfiba (Pirata) , Franco Battiato (Sulle corde di Aries) and the eternal Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd.

This is the Fimi-Gfk ranking of the best-selling albums of the week from 23 to 29 July:

1) HAPPIER THAN EVER, BILLIE ELISH (VIRGIN-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2) TAXI DRIVER, RKOMI (ISLAND-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

3) THEATER OF IRA – VOL. I, MANESKIN (EPIC-SONY MUSIC)

4) SANGIOVANNI, SANGIOVANNI (SUGAR-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

5) MADAME, MADAME (SUGAR -UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

6) UNICO, FRED DE PALMA (WM ITALY- WARNER MUSIC)

7) KETA MUSIC VOL. 3, EMIS KILLA (EPIC-SONY MUSIC)

8) AKA 7EVEN, AKA 7EVEN (COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC)

9) DON’T WORRY BEST OF, BOOMDABASH (POLYDOR UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

10) POWER HITS SUMMER 2021 (RTL 102.5), VARIOUS ARTISTS (SONY MUSIC COMPILATIONS-SONY MUSIC)

Here is the ranking of the most downloaded singles:

1) YOU MAKE ME MAD BLANCO & SFERA EBBASTA (ISLAND- UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2) MILLE, FEDEZ, ACHILLE LAURO & ORIETTA BERTI (SONY / WARNER -SONY MUSIC)

3) MALIBU, SANGIOVANNI (SUGAR-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

4) MAKUMBA, NOEMI & CARL BRAVE (COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC)

5) A SUDDEN KISS, ROCCO HUNT & ANA MENA (EPIC- SONY MUSIC)

Finally the ranking of the vinyls:

1) HAPPIER THAN EVER, BILLIE ELISH (VIRGIN-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2) HEROES – A TRIBUTE TO DAVID BOWIE, PAOLO FRESU (TUK MUSIC-BELIEVE)

3) WELCOME 2 AMERICA, PRINCE (LEGACY RECORDINGS- SONY MUSIC)

4) THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON, PINK FLOYD (PARLOPHONE-WARNER MUSIC)

5) FINE LINE, HARRY STYLES (COLUMBIA-SONY)