Hit & Run, the review of the new Netflix thriller series!

A weekend full of action and international intrigue on Netflix, with the arrival of the new thriller series Hit & Run. Set between New York and Tel Aviv, this spy thriller landed on the platform on Friday, August 6, with all 9 episodes of the series.

Hit & Run is capable of attracting attention right from the trailer and its authors raise the hopes of the success of the series. Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz are the same writers as Fauda, a well-known Israeli television series and winner of several awards between 2016 and 2018 at the Ophir Awards announced by the Israeli Academy of Cinema and Television. At their fiano there are also Dawn Prestwich and Nicol Yorkin, two of the producers and writers of the well-known medical drama Chicago Hope, winner of an Emmy Award in 1997 for Best Drama Series.

But the indisputable experience of the four authors will be enough to ensure that Hit & Run live up to the Netflix catalog?

The plot spoiler-free

The new thriller of the streaming giant opens with Segev Azulai, the protagonist, inside the New Yor maximum security prison, k Sing Sing. The series, however, almost immediately takes a step back in time and tells us about the quiet life of Segev tour guide and how she is upset by the tragic car accident in which his wife gets involved. Azulai, however, has not always been a guide. With a background in the Israeli Special Forces and how mercenary in Mexico, Segev does not seem to believe the randomness of the accident in which Danielle died and begins to investigate further when he discovers that the alleged killers of his wife have been released and have managed to return home.

Together with his cousin, a young policewoman, and his ex Naomi Hicks, a reporter from New York, Segev then begins a manhunt following the few and confused traces he manages to find, thus opening the doors on a dense web of intrigue between the United States and Israel. Unfortunately for him, however, the clues he discovers only throw even more confusion and mystery around the life of his deceased wife, a life full of secrets and half-truths that he kept hidden from the former soldier.

The cast

One of the authors of Hit & Run, did not stop at writing alone. Lior Raz, in addition to having signed the script, is also the face of the protagonist Segev Azulai, with whom he shares a part of the past. In fact, once he finished high school, he enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces. He then became an operational soldier the elite counter-terrorism unit known as Sayeret Duvdevan, and has served in the same as a reserve for twenty years.

A small curiosity about his military career is that after finishing his military service he was hired as a bodyguard of Arnold Shwarznegger! It is not known whether it was this work that triggered his love for cinema, but once he returned to Israel after this experience, he began studying acting at the Nissan Nativ Drama School in Tel Aviv.

Alongside Lior Raz we can also find other big names to support him. Among the best known, we undoubtedly have Gregg Henry, which thanks to its role in Jason Bourne he is not new to political intrigues and espionage. Famous for taking part in major TV series such as CSI And NCIS, will also have a role in the upcoming anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus (of which you can find the new trailer here). Perhaps though, the most attentive home fans Marvel, they will know him for playing Peter Quill’s grandfather in the first two films of Guardians of the Galaxy!

Sanaa McCoy Lathan, despite having taken part in several successful films such as Alien vs Predator, Contagion And Now You See Me 2, is probably best known for having lent her voice to several characters in internationally known TV series: in her curriculum we can find titles such as Family Guy, The Cleveland Show and the animated series with license plate A.D Harley Quinn.

A swinging pace

A cast worthy of respect, therefore, which, however, is not enough to fill some gaps that the series presents. Although the intro of Hit & Run wink abundantly at that of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan aired on Amazon Prime Video, and the genre is actually in line with John Krasinski’s American thriller, we can’t help but notice several discrepancies.

Despite the thriller component is widely developed, the rhythm of the series fails to create a level of suspense such as to keep the viewer in suspense, eager to find out what will happen next. At different times in the various episodes of Hit & Run we have gods drops in rhythm that come to weigh on the progress of history, resulting almost inconsistent and useless at the end of the series.

The plot of the thriller is interspersed with some interludes of the private life of various recurring characters, who however risk diverting attention from the main trend. Nonetheless, the series is appreciable and the thriller part seems to be developed in a consistent and conscious way, probably also thanks to the previous collaboration between Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff.

The technical level

Though Hit & Run it does not bring any innovation in the processing techniques used to shoot the episodes, it cannot be said that the camera movements are not suitable for the thriller genre. The action scenes are well shot and, consequently, credible while not totally capturing the viewer.

Undoubtedly, the budget for a series is vastly different than that of a film that has to focus everything on a few action sequences, but they could have emphasized the show more with a different post production. There color, that is, that treatment that is given to a video once finished and mounted, it fails to enhance the various scenes, but rather it is too dark and without much contrast.

In conclusion

Summing up, Hit & Run turns out a good thriller series, very interesting on the espionage side and of the developments of the intrigues, but which lacks a bit in terms of rhythm. All nine episodes still manage to maintain a certain interest in the viewer who follows the events of Segev between Tel Aviv and New York.