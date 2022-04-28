Hit the pinks! Licensing Commission takes 1 point from Sport Boys
The FPF Licensing Commission took the drastic measure of sanctioning Sport Boys with the subtraction of 1 point and a fine of 1 UIT that you will have to pay it. This sanction comes because, according to the FPF, it is a second infraction of the rosés in the current championship.
This sanction is due to non-compliance with payments recorded since February, with this result the pink box stops having 9 points in the table and will have 8 units in the Opening after 11 dates played.
However, in Sport Boys will file an appeal They indicate that they were only informed on Monday, April 25, and not on April 8, as the document indicates to the FPF; This is how Gustavo Peralta, a journalist from Líbero, indicated.
Sport Boys in the position table of the Apertura de Liga 1
This is how Sport Boys looks after subtracting 1 point in the Apertura tournament:
|Teams
|pjs
|Points
|Sport Huancayo
|9
|22
|binational
|eleven
|22
|Athletic Alliance
|10
|22
|Scienceno
|eleven
|twenty-one
|Municipal Sports
|eleven
|twenty
|Melgar
|10
|19
|Sporting Crystal
|10
|18
|academic
|eleven
|17
|Atletico Grau
|eleven
|17
|Lima Alliance
|8
|14
|Cesar Vallejo
|10
|14
|TDA
|eleven
|13
|Ayacucho FC
|eleven
|10
|Charles Stein
|10
|8
|Sports Boys
|eleven
|8
|UTC
|10
|8
|Carlos A. Mannucci
|10
|7
|San Martin
|10
|7
|AD Cantolao
|10
|5
Sport Boys, pink squad in League 1 – Apertura
Sport Boys: upcoming matches
These are the duels that Sport Boys has in the following days in which they will try to reverse their difficult situation in the standings:
- AD Cantolao vs. Sport Boys
- Sport Boys vs Atletico Grau
- Athletic Alliance vs Sport Boys
- Sport Boys vs. Carlos A. Mannucci
- Sporting Cristal vs Sport Boys
- Sport Boys vs Melgar
- Sport Boys vs Sport Huancayo
