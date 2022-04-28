Sports

Hit the pinks! Licensing Commission takes 1 point from Sport Boys

The FPF Licensing Commission took the drastic measure of sanctioning Sport Boys with the subtraction of 1 point and a fine of 1 UIT that you will have to pay it. This sanction comes because, according to the FPF, it is a second infraction of the rosés in the current championship.

