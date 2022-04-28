Hit the pinks! Licensing Commission takes 1 point from Sport Boys

The FPF Licensing Commission took the drastic measure of sanctioning Sport Boys with the subtraction of 1 point and a fine of 1 UIT that you will have to pay it. This sanction comes because, according to the FPF, it is a second infraction of the rosés in the current championship.

This sanction is due to non-compliance with payments recorded since February, with this result the pink box stops having 9 points in the table and will have 8 units in the Opening after 11 dates played.

However, in Sport Boys will file an appeal They indicate that they were only informed on Monday, April 25, and not on April 8, as the document indicates to the FPF; This is how Gustavo Peralta, a journalist from Líbero, indicated.

Sport Boys in the position table of the Apertura de Liga 1

This is how Sport Boys looks after subtracting 1 point in the Apertura tournament:

Teams pjs Points Sport Huancayo 9 22 binational eleven 22 Athletic Alliance 10 22 Scienceno eleven twenty-one Municipal Sports eleven twenty Melgar 10 19 Sporting Crystal 10 18 academic eleven 17 Atletico Grau eleven 17 Lima Alliance 8 14 Cesar Vallejo 10 14 TDA eleven 13 Ayacucho FC eleven 10 Charles Stein 10 8 Sports Boys eleven 8 UTC 10 8 Carlos A. Mannucci 10 7 San Martin 10 7 AD Cantolao 10 5

Sport Boys, pink squad in League 1 – Apertura

Sport Boys: upcoming matches

These are the duels that Sport Boys has in the following days in which they will try to reverse their difficult situation in the standings:

AD Cantolao vs. Sport Boys

Sport Boys vs Atletico Grau

Athletic Alliance vs Sport Boys

Sport Boys vs. Carlos A. Mannucci

Sporting Cristal vs Sport Boys

Sport Boys vs Melgar

Sport Boys vs Sport Huancayo