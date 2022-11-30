Hitler explodes before record abstentions

In a parody of elections this Sunday in Cuba, the independent graphic humor publication Rattle recreated a scene from the iconic film Collapsewhere Hitler reacts to the results of the elections and explodes with rage upon learning of the record abstentions.

“The enemy set up another media campaign. He again he asked people not to vote. Is a next generation unconventional warfare. They told the people that Díaz-Canel would not return from the tour”, a commander tells the Nazi leader -who resembles the figure of Raúl Castro- in the scene of Collapse parodied by the humorous publication of the independent medium The touchshared this Monday on Instagram.

The record of abstentions in the municipal elections in Cuba Has Hitler on the brink of a nervous breakdown. “Imagine his reaction to find out that all this happened in front of the eyes of his ‘commanding officers’, who underestimated the anti-voting campaign,” were the words of the presentation on Instagram of the excerpt from the film.

Although I thought the chancellor Bruno Rodríguez would face the campaign “enemy”, the commanders told him that, in Bruno’s words, these actions “did not make a dent” in the Revolution, which angered the Führer.

In his anger, in a tense dialogue between the Nazi leader and his henchmen –Miguel Díaz-Canel, Gerardo Hernández and Manuel Marrero Cruz– The German (Raúl Castro) vehemently scolds his subordinates, calls them a “group of abnormals”, “incompetent”, tells Díaz-Canel “hit the line” and complains that Lis Cuesta has made a fool of them.

The parody uses the emblematic film by Oliver Hirschbiegel, which takes place inside Hitler’s bunker in Berlin during his last days of life, based on the premise that Cuba is under the command of a dictator whose orders everyone must obey.

In the scene where the original subtitles of the film are falsified to use the Führer’s reaction upon learning of his military defeat, the man recalls the case of the vote of the Family Code where a large number of Cubans did not go to vote and the same number annulled their ballot, and he exploded with rage.

The scene popularly known as “Hitler reacts” It has been widely used to parody situations of all kinds, always generating a comical effect.

In Rattlethe person in charge of this hilarious fragment where the main figures of the Cuban regime come together, several graphic artists who made the supplement for more than three years Xel2 –Ramsés, Fabián and Lauzán-, and others like Garrincha, Herbert and Danilo, to promote graphic humor and satire in the independent Cuban digital press.

It is not the first time that Cuban artists resort to satire to mock Cuban leaders, announcers of official media or the country’s crisis.

The Cuban comedian Aleanis Jáuregui, better known as cuqui la mora, “picked up” and “threw away” the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel and the official spokesman Humberto López pretending that they were crawling insects, in two video montages. In a clip that takes place in the patio of the comedian’s house, Humberto tries to discredit the peaceful protests and Cuqui, who is sweeping, drags him into his dustpan with the broom and throws it away.

Then he proceeds to clean the place where the “bug” was located several times: throw bleach, rinse, pour detergent, scrub and pour water on top.

Recently, the Cuban reggaeton Luis Alberto Vicet, known as La Crema, premiered a parody of the vallenato La gota fría by Emiliano Zuleta, where he takes a critical look, from humor, at the Cuban exodus. La Crema took the melody of this popular musical theme and adapted the lyrics to denounce the hardships that Cubans go through in order to escape the shortages and blackouts in Cuba.