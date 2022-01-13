Hitman Trilogy announced for console and PC, available on Xbox Game Pass at launch – Nerd4.life

IO Interactive announced Hitman Trilogy, a collection that includes the last three episodes of the series starring Agent 47. The trilogy will be available digitally from January 20, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Furthermore, since day-one it will be part of the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalog.

Hitman Trilogy brings together Hitman 1, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3 in a single collection, an opportunity certainly not to be missed for those who have yet to experience the thrill of playing Agent 47. In addition, the entire trilogy on PC can be played. with VR viewers, another of the innovations announced today by IO Interactive.

The arrival of the Hitman Trilogy at the same time marks the Hitman 3 debut on Steam with the start of Year 2. The game will have full support for VR headsets and a number of technical improvements, such as Ray Tracing, XeSS and Variable Rate Shading. IO Interactive is also working on the integration of Steam Achievements and Trading Cards. In addition, the Trinityy Pack (the pre-order bonus) will also be included with all editions of Hitman 3 for the first 30 days.

As mentioned at the beginning, Hitman Trilogy will be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store and the digital stores of PlayStation and Xbox from January 20.