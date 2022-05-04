Hitmen of the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel prepare for a strong confrontation for control of the Zacatecas plaza – Prensa Libre

The assassins of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, await in the mountains the onslaught of the elite gunmen led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes better known as “El Mencho”, head of the CJNG.

The war between drug cartels in Mexico continues, after The Sinaloa Cartel will deploy an army of hit men to combat members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Zacatecas.

This impending confrontation was revealed due to the leak of a video on social networksin which several armed elements of the Sinaloa Cartel are observed waiting to attack.

According to some versions“El Mayo” ordered his assassins from the MZ Operation, from places like Durango and Chihuahua, to deploy to the mountainous area of ​​Zacatecas to await this attack.

For its part, in response to this situation, “El Mencho” sent an army of elite assassins to Zacatecas to face the war that will begin for control of the plaza located in one of the most violent states in Mexico.

The arrival of more assassins from the Sinaloa Cartel to this state located in the north-central zone of Mexico is not something new, since At the beginning of 2022, Ismael Zambada decided to defend this square and brought a large number of members of this organization to send a message.

The faction led by “El Mayo” for several years he had under his control the plaza of Zacatecas; however, little by little he was losing strength and lost its dominance to other drug cartels.

In Zacatecas, four large criminal organizations operate, the Sinaloa Cartel, the CJNG, the Gulf Cartel and the Northeast Cartelwhich are fighting for the square and have starred in several violent episodes.

