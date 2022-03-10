Hits and screams: PSG owner lost control after Real Madrid comeback

The paris st germain once again he let an eliminatory slip away and this time he was eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid after suffering a tough 3-1 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The pain and impotence in the Parisian squad was evident and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of the Gallic team, lost control after the comeback suffered.

According to Spanish media reports, the president of the Parisian team went down to the dressing rooms of the Santiago Bernabéu and his anger was brutal to the point of trying to attack the referees who imparted justice in the match.

“The president of PSG has gone down to the room set aside for visitors, yelling and hitting, heading and looking for the referees’ locker roomand they have had to ask for help to protect some people”, commented the journalist Mónica Marchante in Movistar.