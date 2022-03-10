Hits and screams: PSG owner lost control after Real Madrid comeback

Madrid Spain.
The paris st germain once again he let an eliminatory slip away and this time he was eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid after suffering a tough 3-1 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The pain and impotence in the Parisian squad was evident and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of the Gallic team, lost control after the comeback suffered.
According to Spanish media reports, the president of the Parisian team went down to the dressing rooms of the Santiago Bernabéu and his anger was brutal to the point of trying to attack the referees who imparted justice in the match.
“The president of PSG has gone down to the room set aside for visitors, yelling and hitting, heading and looking for the referees’ locker roomand they have had to ask for help to protect some people”, commented the journalist Mónica Marchante in Movistar.
According to some sources, some PSG players joined the anger and the police had to intervene.
Nasser was not allowed to pass, and he ended up hitting the walls and screaming in desperation.
“It has been frankly unpleasant”, details the sports press that covered the game.
It should be noted that before the start of the game, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi shared a meal with the president Florentino Pérez of Real Madrid.
Actions
Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday by beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1, with a hat-trick by Karim Benzema, in the round of 16 of the top continental club tournament.
The young French star Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring (39), but Karim Benzema turned the result around (62, 76, 78), making it 3-2 on aggregate in the tie that gave the Whites the pass to the next round.
Benzema barely needed 20 minutes to win the game at the Santiago Bernabéu against Mbappé and the Parisian trident formed with Messi and Leo Messi.
Karim stands on the podium of Real Madrid’s best historical scorers with 309 goals, surpassing the legend Alfredo Di Stéfano.
Benzema now only has Raúl González (323 goals) and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo (451) ahead of him, now Manchester United.