HIV: A silent threat to Manizales’ health

The city health secretariat reports 117 cases diagnosed in 2023, a 17% increase from the previous year.

Manizales, August 18, 2023. The Municipal Health Secretariat called on Manizales to be vigilant against HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which can cause AIDS and destroys some cells of the immune system, which protects the body from disease and helps to stay healthy. helps. ,

So far in 2023, 117 cases of HIV have been diagnosed in the city, most of them among men aged 25 to 39. This figure shows an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year, when 100 cases were registered.

HIV symptoms can take years to appear, in some cases people do not know they are carriers of the virus and can infect others without knowing it; It is impossible to tell whether people have HIV just by looking at it, so the only way to diagnose it is through a blood test.

“We must be alert when there is risky behavior to test for. Examples of these behaviors include injecting drugs or sharing syringes, having unprotected sex, ie without a male or female condom, having another sexually transmitted infection, such as hepatitis B, syphilis or tuberculosis,” Myriam Astrid Ramirez Diaz. Told , university professional of the public health unit.

For prevention of sexual transmission, use of male or female condoms and pre-exposure therapy are recommended in sero-discordant couples, that is, when one person has HIV and their partner does not. This therapy involves taking antiretroviral medication before and after having sex to reduce the risk of infection.

The following are high-risk behaviors for acquiring sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV. If you answered yes to at least one time, you should consider getting tested for HIV.

  • Have you injected drugs or shared needles or syringes with others?
  • Have you had unprotected sex (vaginal, anal or oral) (female or male condom)?
  • Have you been diagnosed or treated for tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis B, syphilis, or any other sexually transmitted infection (STI)?
  • Are you pregnant and haven’t been tested for HIV?
  • Are you the child of an HIV positive mother who was not treated during pregnancy?

The Municipal Health Secretariat invites Manizales to take care of their sexual and reproductive health, learn about HIV, and get tested periodically. Similarly, remember that people living with HIV have the right to receive free antiretroviral treatment and access to comprehensive health services.

