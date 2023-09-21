HIV and syphilis testing: “Young people always feel ashamed about taking part in studies”

During this Thursday afternoon, within the framework of a new celebration student dayA day of testing and promotion on HIV and VDRL was held in Paseo de la Salud, located in Miter Park.

the work was chairmanship By Health Secretary Municipality in coordination with the General Medicine Residence, Community Nursing Residence, Epidemiology Residence and the Epidemiology and Laboratory Area of ​​the Municipal Hospital.

stay there all day awareness talkHe they distributed condoms And they were also made HIV and VDRL testing For the youth who came to that place voluntarily. At the end of the afternoon, total 70 tests,

in communication with the team InformationMunicipal Health Secretary German Caputo noted this Shyness characteristic of young people To access and execute said tests. “Young people always feel shy about studying. we have a series Young Doctor Who Really Explains And a tutorial on what it’s like and a lot of people end up getting access to it.”

When asked how this process is carried out, the official replied: “Both studies have been done, both HIV and VDRL (syphilis), which have been recorded, have been extended to S.Argentina Health IT System (SISA) and once the results come, we communicate, we give you the document and we enter it into our database.

for its part, Virginia DraghiDDirector of Primary Health Care Commented: “It’s always better to know how to take care of yourselfbecause in reality they are curable diseases, Syphilis can be cured Therefore, when it is known that it is syphilis positive, a confirmatory study must be done. In case the confirmatory study is positive, There we put penicillin and it heals, “On the other hand, HIV is curable, and we know that after treatment we can achieve zero viral load and live the same lives as the rest of the population.”

,There is always a fear of testing positiveThat’s why there is a perfect esupport team Which will help them if they are positive. If their test is negative, the result is sent to them by WhatsApp, on the other hand, if it is positive, the infectious disease specialist Silvina Mondini communicates with them, explaining what it means to be positive in these rapid tests, and asking for confirmation. “They schedule them for HIV, which is a laboratory study that takes blood for both VDRL and HIV,” Draghi said.