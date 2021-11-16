HIV, patient not being treated no longer has traces of the virus: it is the second case

This is the second case identified by Dr. Xu Yu and his team of researchers from the Massachussets General Hospital and published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The first case concerns that of a 67-year-old woman, Loreen Willenberg, who sterilized HIV naturally without the help of a stem cell transplant or other treatments.

The second case The woman found out she was HIV positive in March 2013. But she did not start any antiretroviral treatment until 2019, when she became pregnant and began taking the drugs tenofovir, emtricitabine and raltegravir for six months during the second and third trimesters of her pregnancy. . After giving birth to a healthy, HIV-negative baby, she stopped therapy. An analysis of billions of cells in his blood and tissue samples then showed that there was no longer any intact virus in his body that could replicate. All the researchers could find were seven defective proviruses, a form of virus that is integrated into the genetic material of a host cell as part of the replication cycle. The team is not sure how the patient’s body was able to apparently rid itself of the virus intact and competent for replication, but “we think it is a combination of several immune mechanisms: cytotoxic T lymphocytes are probably involved, even the innate immune mechanism may have contributed, ”Dr Xu Yu told CNN.

Towards an effective vaccine? A very important result in the search for a sterilizing cure for the virus. By studying the mechanism of action of HIV and the immune system of these subjects, Science hopes to finally create a vaccine for prevention, effective and safe.